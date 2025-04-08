Société Générale announces results of the offer to purchase certain of its debt securities

SOCIETE GENERALE ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF THE OFFER TO PURCHASE CERTAIN OF ITS DEBT SECURITIES

Press release

Paris, April 8, 2025

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE OR TO WHOM IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Further to the announcement on April 1, 2025 of the launch of an offerto purchase for cash (the "Offer") any and all of its outstanding Undated Deeply Subordinated Resettable Interest Rate Notes referred to below (the "Notes"), Societe Generale today announces the results of the Offer.

The expiration time for the Offer was 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on April 7, 2025.

According to information provided by the Tender and Information Agent for the Offer, $710,342,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly tendered at or prior to the expiration time and not withdrawn.

The following table sets forth the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not withdrawn in the Offer at or prior to the expiration time:

CUSIP No. ISIN Title of Security Tender Offer Consideration Aggregate Principal Amount Tendered Aggregate principal amount accepted Aggregate principal amount reflected in Notices of Guaranteed Delivery 83368J FA3

F43628 B41 US83368JFA34

USF43628B413 Undated Deeply Subordinated Resettable Interest Rate Notes $1,007.00(1) $710,342,000 $710,342,000 $0

(1) The amount to be paid for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn and accepted for purchase, excluding accrued and unpaid interest.

In total, $710,342,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes have been accepted for purchase (no Notes were delivered using the guaranteed delivery procedures).

Societe Generale expects to pay on the settlement date the Tender Offer Consideration plus accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date up to, but not including, the settlement date, for Notes validly tendered prior to the expiration time and accepted purchase pursuant to the Offer. The settlement date is expected to be on or about April 10, 2025.

Societe Generale intends to cancel the repurchased Notes. Notes that have not been validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer will remain outstanding. Following the settlement date, Notes in a principal amount of $539,658,000 will remain outstanding.

Capitalized terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the offer to purchase dated April 1, 2025 (the "Offer to Purchase") and the related notice of guaranteed delivery (the "Notice of Guaranteed Delivery" and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the "Offer Documents").

Questions regarding the Offer may be directed to the Dealer Managers and the Tender and Information Agent at the contact details set forth below.

D.F. King Ltd.

Email: SGCIB@dfkingltd.com

Offer Website: https://clients.dfkingltd.com/sgcib

In New York



48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor

New York, New York 10005

United States of America



Banks and Brokers, Call Collect: (212) 269 5550



All others, Call Toll-Free: (800) 848-2998 In London



51 Lime Street

London EC3M 7DQ

United Kingdom



Tel: +44 20 7920 9700 Societe Generale



17, cours Valmy



BP 18236



92987 Paris la Défense Cedex



France



Tel: +33 (0)1 42 13 32 40



Email: liability.management@sgcib.com (mailto:liability.management@sgcib.com) SG Americas Securities, LLC



245 Park Avenue



New York, New York 10167



United States







Tel: + 1 (212) 278-7631



Toll-Free: 1 (855) 881 2108

Press contacts:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

Societe Generale



Societe Generale is a top tier European Bank with around 119,000 employees serving more than 26 million clients in 62 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.



The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:

French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance , with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank.

, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank. Global Banking and Investor Solutions , a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG.

, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG. Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens (the new ALD I LeasePlan brand), a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.





Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of the Group News page on societegenerale.comwebsite where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document's legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter/X @societegeneraleor visit our website societegenerale.com.

DISCLAIMER

This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Offer to Purchase. This announcement and the Offer to Purchase contain important information which should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Offer. If any qualifying holder is in any doubt as to the contents of this announcement, the Offer to Purchase or the action it should take, it is recommended to seek its own financial, legal, regulatory and tax advice, including in respect of any tax consequences, immediately from its broker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial, tax or legal adviser.

Attachment