Dienstag, 08.04.2025
Gold trotzt dem Börsencrash - dieser Explorer überzeugt!
WKN: 881026 | ISIN: FI0009005987 | Ticker-Symbol: RPL
Tradegate
08.04.25
18:24 Uhr
23,000 Euro
-0,120
-0,52 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
08.04.2025 18:42 Uhr
UPM-Kymmene Oyj: UPM's buy-back program commenced in February has been completed

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange)
April 8, 2025 at 19:15 EEST

UPM's buy-back program commenced in February has been completed

HELSINKI, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UPM-Kymmene Corporation has completed a share repurchase program ("buy-back program"), the commencement of which was announced via a stock exchange release on February 5, 2025. During the program UPM repurchased a total of 6,000,000 own shares between February 10 - April 8, 2025, corresponding to approximately 1.1% of the total number of shares in the company. The shares were purchased at an average price of EUR 26.60.

The purchases made under the buy-back program reduced UPM's equity by approximately EUR 160 million. As a result of the buy-back program, UPM holds a total of 6,411,653 own shares. Shares repurchased under the buy-back program will be cancelled, resulting in UPM holding a total of 411,653 own shares after cancellation.

The shares were repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the shareholdings of the shareholders at the market price prevailing at the time of acquisition in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd using the company's unrestricted equity.

UPM, Media relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EEST
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
UPM is a material solutions company, renewing products and entire value chains with an extensive portfolio of renewable fibres, advanced materials, decarbonization solutions, and communication papers. Our performance in sustainability has been recognized by third parties, including EcoVadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. We operate globally and employ approximately 15,800 people worldwide, with annual sales of approximately €10.3 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

UPM - we renew the everyday
Read more: upm.com

Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | X | UPM materialsolutions WeRenewTheEveryday

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/upm-kymmene-oyj/r/upm-s-buy-back-program-commenced-in-february-has-been-completed,c4132925

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/upms-buy-back-program-commenced-in-february-has-been-completed-302423628.html

