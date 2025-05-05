Anzeige
WKN: 881026 | ISIN: FI0009005987
Tradegate
05.05.25 | 07:30
23,210 Euro
-1,32 % -0,310
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
05.05.2025 08:18 Uhr
UPM-Kymmene Oyj: UPM cancels shares repurchased under its buy-back program

Finanznachrichten News

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Total number of voting rights and capital) May 5, 2025 at 09:00 EEST

HELSINKI, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UPM-Kymmene Corporation has, in line with the decision of the Board of Directors, cancelled 6,000,000 shares held by the company. The cancellation has been registered today with the Finnish Trade Register.

The cancelled shares were repurchased during the period between February 10 and April 8, 2025, under the share buy-back program announced on February 5, 2025. The cancellation of the shares reduces the total amount of shares in UPM but does not affect UPM's share capital. After the cancellation UPM holds a total of 411,653 own shares. The total number of shares in the company after the cancellation is 527,735,699 shares.

UPM, Media relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EEST
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
UPM is a material solutions company, renewing products and entire value chains with an extensive portfolio of renewable fibres, advanced materials, decarbonization solutions, and communication papers. Our performance in sustainability has been recognized by third parties, including EcoVadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. We operate globally and employ approximately 15,800 people worldwide, with annual sales of approximately €10.3 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

UPM - we renew the everyday
Read more: upm.com

Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | X | UPM materialsolutions WeRenewTheEveryday

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/upm-kymmene-oyj/r/upm-cancels-shares-repurchased-under-its-buy-back-program,c4144885

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/upm-cancels-shares-repurchased-under-its-buy-back-program-302445804.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
