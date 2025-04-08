WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study has identified a link between diabetes during pregnancy and a heightened risk of neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism and ADHD in children.The meta-analysis, conducted by Chinese researchers, emphasized the importance of closely monitoring blood sugar levels throughout pregnancy, though they note that further research is still needed.The analysis reviewed 202 studies encompassing more than 56 million pregnancies. Of these, 110 focused on gestational diabetes, which develops during pregnancy and typically resolves after childbirth, while 80 examined pre-gestational diabetes, where women had either type 1 or type 2 diabetes before becoming pregnant.The findings revealed that children born to mothers with diabetes during pregnancy were 28 percent more likely to be diagnosed with a neurodevelopmental disorder. Specifically, the risk was 25 percent higher for autism, 30 percent higher for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and 32 percent higher for intellectual disabilities.Additionally, these children faced a 20 percent increased risk of communication difficulties, a 17 percent higher chance of motor skill problems, and a 16 percent greater likelihood of learning disorders, compared to children whose mothers did not have diabetes while pregnant.The study also found that pre-gestational diabetes posed an even greater risk of 39 percent higher for these developmental issues compared to gestational diabetes.'To the best of our knowledge, this is the first comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis to assess neurodevelopmental outcomes in children born to mothers with specific types of diabetes,' the team stated adding that the 'diligent monitoring of maternal glycaemic concentrations throughout pregnancy is imperative'.Published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, the researchers cautioned that while the study offers important insights, the findings should be interpreted carefully.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX