WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elliott Investment Management L.P., a major shareholder in Phillips 66 (PSX), Tuesday has announced the launch of the Streamline 66 Podcast.This new series will feature one-on-one conversations with Elliott's qualified director nominees, as well as industry experts. The episodes will be available on Streamline66.com, Apple, Spotify, and other podcast platforms, with video versions also accessible on YouTube.Elliott recently filed definitive proxy materials for Phillips' Annual Meeting, where it is seeking the election of four nominees to the company's Board of Directors. The podcast aims to provide shareholders with more insights into these nominees and Elliott's proposed changes at Phillips.The first episode features nominee Brian Coffman, a seasoned executive with significant experience in refining operations. He previously managed Phillips' refining assets at ConocoPhillips and later served as CEO of Motiva.Coffman expressed confidence in the potential of Phillips 66 refineries, challenging the notion that they are outdated, and emphasized the goal of restoring the company's historical operational excellence. He also shared his excitement about the opportunity to contribute to unlocking value and improving performance at Phillips 66.PSX is currently trading at $95.57 or 1.05% lower on the NYSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX