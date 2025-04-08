BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against its major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.The euro fell to 1.0887 against the greenback and 160.03 against the yen.The euro dropped to near a 4-month low of 0.9288 against the franc.The euro edged down to 0.8529 against the pound, from an early 8-month high of 0.8594.The currency is seen finding support around 1.06 against the greenback, 156.00 against the yen, 0.92 against the franc and 0.84 against the pound.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX