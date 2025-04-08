Forte Group Holdings: Forte Group Announces Strategic Initiatives to Strengthen Financial Position

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Forte Group Holdings Inc. (CSE:FGH)(OTC:FGHFF)(FSE:7BC0,WKN:A40L1Z)("Forte Group" or the "Company"), a diversified lifestyle and wellness consumer packaged goods company, announces that in line with its continued efforts to strengthen its balance sheet, the Company intends to settle debts in the total aggregate amount of $546,695.00 into common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of the Company to arm's length holders at a price of $0.375 per Common Share, for a total of 1,457,852 Common Shares (the "Shares for Debt Arrangement"). All Common Shares issued in connection with the Shares for Debt Arrangement will be subject to a restricted period of four months and one day from closing.

Closing of the Shares for Debt Arrangement is anticipated to be on or about April 16, 2025 in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Aktiencheck Marketing Agreement

The Company announces that it will not proceed with the previously disclosed digital marketing agreement with Aktiencheck.de AG ("Aktiencheck"), originally announced on January 15, 2025 (the "Marketing Agreement"). The Marketing Agreement provided for a two-month European investor awareness campaign, including editorial write-ups, email campaigns, search engine marketing, and a German social media program, for total consideration of approximately CAD $73,890 (the "Original Consideration"), payable in monthly installments of CAD $4,926 over a 15-month term commencing January 14, 2025.

The Marketing Agreement was originally assigned to the Company pursuant to a digital marketing assignment and promissory note agreement dated January 14, 2025, entered into with an arm's length third party. No digital marketing services were provided to the Company under the Marketing Agreement.

Effective March 28, 2025, the Company entered into digital marketing assignment agreements with two arm's length third parties, pursuant to which it assigned a 50% interest in its rights and obligations under the Marketing Agreement to each party. In consideration for the assignment, the Company was paid CAD $38,685, representing approximately 52% of the Original Consideration. The Company remains liable for the Original Consideration payable under the terms of its original acquisition of the Marketing Agreement.

About Forte Group Holdings Inc.

Forte Group Holdings Inc. (CSE:FGH) (OTC:FGHFF) (FSE: 7BC0, WKN:A40L1Z) is a diversified lifestyle and wellness consumer packaged goods company. Forte Group develops and manufactures a range of alkaline and mineral-enriched beverages and nutraceutical supplements for both its TRACE brand and private-label clients. Based in British Columbia, Canada, Forte Group owns a pristine natural alkaline spring water aquifer and operates a 40,000-square-foot, Health Canada and HACCP-certified manufacturing facility near Osoyoos, British Columbia. The Company's distribution network includes traditional retail and e-commerce channels, delivering wellness-focused products directly to consumers through its innovative offerings.

Marcello Leone, Chief Executive Officer and Director

