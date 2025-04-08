Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2025) - SASQUATCH RESOURCES CORP. (CSE: SASQ) ("Sasquatch" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of mineral claim number 1097236, encompassing the area known as the former Santana mine (the "Claim" or "Santana") and covering 517.19 hectares located on Quadra Island, British Columbia. Pursuant to its asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated as of March 31, 2025 with Justin Deveault and Michael Deveault (the "Vendors"), the Company has fulfilled its obligations by issuing an aggregate of 500,000 common shares to the Vendors. The shares were issued in accordance with applicable securities laws at a price of $0.05 per share and are subject to a four month hold period expiring August 9, 2025 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The former Santana mine was previously mined for copper, silver and gold in and around 1915, and there is a collection of data available online through BC government websites documenting previous sampling and bulk sampling activities.

In 1917, it was reported in a historical assay report that a 158 metric tonne bulk sample was taken, which had average grades of 79.4 g/t silver, 1.4 g/t gold, and 4.8% copper. The bulk sample was sent to the Anyox Smelter at Grandy Bay, BC, with 14,370 grams of silver, 93 grams of gold, and 4,779 kilograms of copper recovered. While Sasquatch has determined that this historical information is relevant to Santana, is reasonably reliable and is suitable for public disclosure, readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on this historical information as an indicator of current mineral resources or mineral reserves at Santana, as a qualified person (as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) has not done sufficient work to classify any of the historical information as current. The historical information, therefore, should not be relied upon.

More recently in 2023 and 2024, the area was sampled by Justin Deveault, a director of the Company. A total of 24 samples were taken from various waste piles, trenches and outcrops in the area, and assay results returned grades as high as 14.15% copper, 330 g/t silver, 0.94 g/t gold and 1.54% zinc. All assays were performed by ALS Canada Ltd. using gold 30g fire assay with AA finish, multi-element ICP-AES with 4-acid digestion, and over-limit ICP-AES with 4-acid digestion for copper and silver when appropriate.

A map and table showing the Claim, as well as the location a historical bulk sample and all samples/assay locations, descriptions and results from 2023 and 2024, are provided below:





Figure 1. Santana Property Claim Area and 2023/24 Samples.

Table 1. Santana Mine Assays #1 & #2 (2023-2024)

Of particular relevance to Sasquatch is that there are substantial waste rock piles from old mining activity within the Claim area. A number of samples from the table above were taken directly from waste piles, with strong grades for copper, gold, silver and zinc in the majority, and in one case a waste pile sample returned values of 14.25% copper, 190 g/t silver, 0.77 g/t gold, and 7200 ppm zinc. In the future a more systematic grid sampling program will be designed to better assess overall expected grades in waste piles throughout the Claim.

Blue Grouse Extensions

Sasquatch also announces that it has executed amending agreements dated as of April 4, 2025 with each of Gene Overall (the "Overall Amending Agreement"; see Sasquatch's news release dated July 24, 2024 for details of the original agreement with Mr. Overall) and Justin Deveault (the "Deveault Amending Agreement"; see Sasquatch's news release dated August 8, 2024 for details of the original agreement with Mr. Deveault) respecting Sasquatch's options on the Blue Grouse Property, located about 30km from the Mount Sicker Property on the south side of Lake Cowichan, British Columbia.

Under the Overall Amending Agreement, Sasquatch's option period has been extended by three years, and now runs to July 23, 2030. As consideration for the extension, Sasquatch has agreed to issue $25,000 worth of common shares to the optionor on commencement of commercial production on the optioned area. This issuance of shares would be in addition to payment of $25,000 in cash by Sasquatch to the optionor and grant of a 2% NSR, as contemplated in the original option agreement dated July 23, 2024.

Under the Deveault Amending Agreement, for consideration of $1.00 Mr. Deveault has agreed to extend Sasquatch's option period by three years, so that the option period now runs to August 8, 2030.

Qualified Person

Jacques Houle, P.Eng., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific or technical information included in this news release. Mr. Houle has verified the information disclosed by reviewing all available data on which such information is based. There were no limits on the verification process.

Related Party Disclosure

Justin Deveault is a director of the Company, and accordingly each of the Santana asset purchase agreement and the Deveault Amending Agreement is a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). Each transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the transactions does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

About Sasquatch Resources Corp.

Sasquatch Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on its Mount Sicker Property in southern Vancouver Island, British Columbia, the Blue Grouse Property, located about 30km from the Mount Sicker Property on the south side of Lake Cowichan, and the Santana Property (the area known as the former Santana mine) on Quadra Island, British Columbia.

The Company owns its interest in the Mount Sicker Property outright, subject to an aggregate 2% net smelter returns royalty, half of which Sasquatch can repurchase by issuing an aggregate of 500,000 Sasquatch common shares to the royalty holders. Sasquatch has the irrevocable right and option until July 2030 to conduct exploration on the Blue Grouse Property and to remove and process minerals from the surface and near-surface, including without limitation from the mineral "waste rock" and near-surface exposures up to a depth of 10m from surface. The Company owns its interest in the Santana Property outright.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect, including with respect to the Company's business plans respecting the exploration and development of its mineral properties, the proposed work programs on its mineral properties and the potential and economic viability of its mineral properties. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

