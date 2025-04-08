MicroVision, Inc: MicroVision Announces Retail Investor Day in Redmond, WA on May 20, 2025

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a technology pioneer delivering advanced perception solutions in autonomy and mobility, will host MicroVision Retail Investor Day in Redmond, Washington on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

At MicroVision Retail Investor Day, shareholders will have the opportunity to meet and ask questions of the Company's executive team, including new Chief Technology Officer Glen DeVos. Executives will discuss advancements in MicroVision's product portfolio, expansion of the Company's business strategy, and emerging market opportunities.

The event will feature interactive live product demonstrations, technology deep-dives, management presentations, and questions-and-answers.

Space is limited. Click HERE to request an invitation to attend in person in Redmond, Washington. Video highlights from the MicroVision Retail Investor Day will be available HERE within a week after the event. Information communicated in the Town Hall and interactive lunch will be information that MicroVision has publicly reported.

Agenda in Redmond, Washington on Tuesday, May 20, 2025:

9:00 AM to 11:00 AM PT: Live interactive product demonstrations.

11:00 AM to 12:00 PM PT: Town Hall including management remarks and presentation.

12:00 PM to 1:00 PM PT: Interactive lunch.

Analysts and investors may submit questions in advance for management HERE.

About MicroVision

MicroVision drives global adoption of innovative perception solutions to make mobility and autonomy safer. Fueled by engineering excellence in Redmond, Washington and Hamburg, Germany, MicroVision develops and supplies an integrated solution built on its perception software stack, incorporating application software and processing data from differentiated sensor systems. MicroVision's proprietary technology solutions deliver enhanced safety for a variety of industrial applications, including robotics, automated warehouse, and agriculture, and the automotive industry accelerating advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving, as well as for military applications. With deep roots in MEMS-based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software, MicroVision has the expertise to deliver safe mobility at the speed of life.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

MicroVision, MAVIN, MOVIA, and MOSAIK are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Marketing@MicroVision.com

