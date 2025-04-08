Air T, Inc.: Air T to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, April 24, 2025

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) is announcing, today, that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 1:00PM (Local Time-PST). Nick Swenson, Air T Chairman and CEO, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

In preparation for the event, Nick sat down with Planet MicroCap Host & CEO, Robert Kraft for a preview. Access their video conversation here: PREVIEW

To access the conference's live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Time: 1:00PM (Las Vegas, NV Local Time PST)

Webcast: LINK

If you would like to book a 1x1 investor meeting with Air T on Thursday, April 24, 2025, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub website is available here: HOME PAGE

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentation webcasts will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": AGENDA

NOTE REGARDING STAKEHOLDER QUESTIONS

If you have questions related to this release or other Air T matters, please use our interactive Q&A capability, through Slido.com, accessible from our website, to submit your questions. We intend to keep that link open and available for shareholder questions. Questions submitted through Slido will be answered "live" and in writing at our Annual Meeting, and via a written response on a quarterly basis. Note that legal and pragmatic requirements restrict us from answering every question posted, yet we intend to address all reasonable and relevant questions with a written answer.

ABOUT AIR T, INC.

Established in 1980, Air T Inc. is a portfolio of powerful businesses and financial assets, each of which is independent yet interrelated. Its core segments are overnight air cargo, aviation ground support equipment manufacturing and sales, commercial jet engines and parts, and corporate and other. We seek to expand, strengthen and diversify Air T's after-tax cash flow per share. Our goal is to build Air T's core businesses, and when appropriate, to expand into adjacent and other industries. We seek to activate growth and overcome challenges while delivering meaningful value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.airt.net. The information on our website is available for information purposes only and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub, please register here: REGISTER

Contact:

Katrina Philp

kphilp@airt.net

SOURCE: Air T, Inc.

