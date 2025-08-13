Anzeige
Air T, Inc. Announces Webcast Availability for 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) announced today that the Company's 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be available to attendees via webcast as well as in person. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, August 14, 2024, at 8:30 AM, Central Time. Stockholders will be able to physically attend the Annual Meeting or participate via webcast. Directors and members of management will be physically in attendance at the Company's St. Louis Park office at 5000 W 36th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55416.

As described in the Company's proxy statement, you are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting if you were a stockholder of record as of the close of business on June 27, 2025, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker, or nominee. To be admitted to the Annual Meeting visit https://agm.issuerdirect.com/airt and follow the registration instructions for the meeting. You are encouraged to access the meeting prior to the start time and allow ample time to log into the meeting and test your computer system.

You may listen in and submit questions during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website. In addition, you may submit questions prior to the meeting by going to slido.com and entering the event code AIRTQA or at https://www.airt.com/investors/ask-mgmt-question/. You may also upvote questions that have already been submitted by clicking the thumbs-up icon next to your favorite questions. By upvoting questions, you ensure that those questions move to the top of the list and are more likely to be answered by Air T, Inc. leadership.

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we encourage you to vote in advance by mail, telephone or the internet as described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card previously sent to you may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

ABOUT AIR T, INC
Established in 1980, Air T Inc. is a portfolio of powerful businesses and financial assets, each of which is independent yet interrelated. Its core segments are overnight air cargo, ground support equipment, commercial aircraft, engines and parts, and digital solutions. We seek to expand, strengthen and diversify Air T's after-tax cash flow per share. Our goal is to build Air T's core businesses, and when appropriate, to expand into adjacent and other industries. We seek to activate growth and overcome challenges while delivering meaningful value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.airt.com.

CONTACT
Air T, Inc.
Tracy Kennedy, CFO
tkennedy@airt.com
+1 704-264-5102

SOURCE: Air T, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/air-t-inc.-announces-webcast-availability-for-2025-annual-meeting-of-s-1060149

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
