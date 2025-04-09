Medford, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2025) - GreenLight Metals Inc. ("GreenLight" or the "Company") (formerly "Green Light Metals Inc.") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to "GreenLight Metals Inc." and has completed the previously announced amalgamation with 1504139 B.C. Ltd. ("Finco") and 1328592 B.C. Ltd. ("Subco"), both wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company (the "Amalgamation"). In connection with the Amalgamation, GreenLight also expects the common shares of GreenLight (each, a "Share") to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on or about April 14, 2025 under the symbol "GRL", subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Additionally, GreenLight wishes to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of units of GreenLight (the "Unit Offering"). The Shares will be immediately halted after commencement of trading on or about April 14, 2025 pending completion of the Unit Offering. On listing, there will be 64,108,682 Shares issued and outstanding.

The Amalgamation

Pursuant to the amalgamation agreement dated January 30, 2025 between GreenLight, Subco and Finco, Subco and Finco amalgamated with Finco surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of GreenLight, pursuant to which all the issued and outstanding shares and warrants of Finco were exchanged for Shares and Warrants (as defined below) of GreenLight. Finco and GreenLight then completed a second-stage amalgamation and amalgamated under the name "GreenLight Metals Inc.".

Unit Offering

Pursuant to the Unit Offering, GreenLight will offer up to 3,333,334 units (the "Units") of GreenLight at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one Share, and one-half of one share purchase warrant in the capital of GreenLight (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). The Warrants are governed by the terms of a warrant indenture dated January 30, 2025 between GreenLight and TSX Trust Company, among others. Each Warrant is exercisable by the holder thereof into one Share at a price of $0.45 for a period of three years from closing of the Unit Offering.

The net proceeds from the Unit Offering will be used for the exploration of the Company's mineral projects, and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The Units will be subject to a statutory hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

Strategic Milestone: TSX Venture Exchange Listing

"We are excited to reach this milestone as GreenLight makes its public market debut on the TSX Venture Exchange" said Matt Filgate, President and CEO of GreenLight. "This listing will provide us with the platform to accelerate our exploration efforts across our highly prospective portfolio in the Penokean Volcanic Belt. With several high-priority targets already identified and drilling programs being planned, we look forward to delivering value for our stakeholders as we work to establish Wisconsin as a premier mining district for critical minerals. Our focus remains on increasing domestic mineral production, reducing reliance on foreign supply, and bolstering crucial supply chains."

Leadership Team with Strong Wisconsin Connections

GreenLight's leadership team brings together significant experience in mineral exploration, project development, permitting, and capital markets, with strong representation from Wisconsin:

Matt Filgate, President & CEO: Over 15 years of experience in mineral exploration, mine development, and corporate development

David Carew, CFO: More than 15 years of experience in corporate development, investor relations, mineral project evaluation, and capital raising

Steve Donohue, Director: 35 years of experience focused on natural resource project permitting and community engagement across Wisconsin and the Midwest

The Company's board includes several members with direct connections to Wisconsin, including Ryan Bennett, Gordon Reid, Angela Pakes, and Bill Johnson, ensuring the Company maintains strong local representation as it advances its Wisconsin portfolio. The Company's board also includes Barry Hildred and Jason Kosec.

High-Quality Portfolio of Exploration Properties

GreenLight holds a strategic portfolio of properties along the highly prospective Penokean Volcanic Belt (PVB), which is comparable to prolific mining districts like the Abitibi and Flin Flon belts:

Bend Copper-Gold Project: VMS deposit with copper, gold, and tellurium, located approximately 35 miles southeast of the past producing Flambeau mine. The Bend copper-gold deposit was first discovered in 1986 and last drilled in 2012 with historic intercepts that include hole B90-6: 67.69 meters of 1.01% copper and 0.99 g/t gold (from 233.32 m to 301.04 m).

Reef Gold Project: Shear-hosted gold system, last drilled in 2012 with intercepts including hole R12-38: 65.2m of 2.80 g/t gold and 0.17% copper (from 80.5 m to 145.73 m).

Swede: Top priority exploration anomaly located in the southern greenstone belt, previously identified as a high-priority target by Rio Tinto. Magnetic and gravity surveys have identified potential massive sulphides.

Lobo/Lobo East: Massive sulphide discovery adjacent to the significant Crandon VMS deposit, with historical drill intercepts at Lobo including hole LB-3: 9.4m of 22.89% zinc, 1.41%

copper, 1.84% lead, 94 g/t silver, and 1.14 g/t gold (from 246 m to 255 m).

Beyond Wisconsin, GreenLight also holds two non-core strategic properties:

Kalium Canyon Gold Property (Nevada): A promising gold property within Nevada's prolific Walker Lane Trend, featuring low-sulphidation epithermal gold targets.

Cerro Colorado (Arizona): A prospective copper-molybdenum porphyry property near established copper mines, displaying geochemical anomalies indicative of mineralization potential.

Strategic Plans and Catalysts

Following its TSX Venture Exchange listing, GreenLight intends to execute on several near-term value-creating initiatives:

Airborne geophysical surveys in Wisconsin to identify additional drill targets within existing projects

Strategic asset acquisitions within the Penokean VMS belt

Resource discovery and expansion drilling at the Bend Project

Engagement with local communities and regulators

Technical data compilation and target generation across the portfolio

Pursue project level or corporate transactions that are value accretive to GreenLight's stakeholders

Market Making Services Agreement

The Company is also pleased to announce it has retained DS Market Solutions Inc. ("DSMS") to provide market-making services. DSMS will provide market-making services to the Company to enhance market depth and increase liquidity for the Company's securities. Under the terms of the agreement, which has an effective date of April 14, 2025, the engagement is on a month-to-month basis, and DSMS will receive a monthly cash fee of $5,000 CAD from the Company's available cash. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' written notice. The Company and DSMS are arm's length, unrelated and unaffiliated entities and DSMS has no interest, directly or indirectly in the Company or its securities. The agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. DSMS uses its own funds in providing the services and, other than securities used for liquidity purposes, it has no interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company, nor has it any right to acquire same.

DSMS is an equity trading advisor to issuers looking to enhance liquidity in their public traded securities. DSMS was incorporated in Mississauga, Ontario in April 2024 and the offices of DS Market are located in Mississauga, Ontario. Mr. David Sears is the sole owner of DSMS and will be providing the services on behalf of DSMS. DSMS's contact is davidsears@dsmarketsolutions.com.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Patrick Quigley, MSc, CPG-12116, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About GreenLight Metals Inc.

The principal business of GreenLight is the exploration and development of mineral properties in Wisconsin, Nevada, and Arizona. The material properties of GreenLight are the Bend Property, the Reef Property and the Kalium Canyon Property. In addition, the Company controls two additional prospective properties in Wisconsin - Lobo and Lobo East. GreenLight has also secured rights to the Swede anomaly located on the Southern Greenstone Belt. Outside of Wisconsin, the Company controls rights to the Kalium Canyon property, located in the Walker Lane district of Nevada. The Company also holds an option on the Cerro Colorado property located 70 kilometers southwest of Tucson, Arizona, along the Laramide porphyry copper belt.

Further Information

SOURCE: Green Light Metals Inc.