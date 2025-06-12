Medford, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - GreenLight Metals Inc. (TSXV: GRL) ("GreenLight" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Green Light Wisconsin LLC ("GLW"), has engaged Minnesota-based Taconite Drilling LLC ("Taconite") as the drill contractor for the Company's upcoming exploration program at the Bend VMS Project in Wisconsin. Additionally, GLW has provided formal notice to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources ("WDNR") that drilling operations will commence shortly.

Highlights

Drill Contractor Secured : GLW has engaged Taconite Drilling LLC, a veteran-owned drilling firm headquartered on Minnesota's Iron Range with more than five decades of combined diamond-drilling experience and a strong safety-first culture.

: GLW has engaged Taconite Drilling LLC, a veteran-owned drilling firm headquartered on Minnesota's Iron Range with more than five decades of combined diamond-drilling experience and a strong safety-first culture. Mobilization Imminent : Drill crews and equipment are expected to begin mobilizing to site June 16, 2025, with drilling slated to start later that week.

: Drill crews and equipment are expected to begin mobilizing to site June 16, 2025, with drilling slated to start later that week. Regulatory Milestone : GLW submitted its Notice of Intent to Drill to the WDNR on June 10, 2025, clearing the final procedural step before field activities commence.

: GLW submitted its Notice of Intent to Drill to the WDNR on June 10, 2025, clearing the final procedural step before field activities commence. Program Scope: Phase 1 comprises approximately 2,200 metres of core drilling across eight holes, targeting extensions along the eastern margin of the Bend copper-gold VMS deposit.

Bend Project Phase 1 Drilling Program

As previously announced on May 28, 2025, GreenLight's Phase 1 drill program at the Bend Project will comprise approximately 2,200 meters across eight drill holes targeting the eastern margin of the known deposit (see Figure 1). The program will focus on a leased forty-acre tract of private minerals owned by Soo Line Railroad, where all necessary permits have been secured. The Phase 1 program is expected to take approximately 5 weeks to complete.

The Bend Project is a copper-gold VMS deposit that has seen approximately US$7.5 million in historical investment, with 53 diamond drill holes completed totaling 21,812 meters. Historical drilling has yielded significant results, including 67.69 meters grading 1.01% Cu and 0.99 g/t Au, with a higher-grade interval of 27.6 meters at 2.40% Cu and 1.43 g/t Au.i

Matt Filgate, President & CEO, commented, "With Taconite engaged and our WDNR notice now filed, we are positioned to launch our maiden drill program at Bend and begin unlocking the potential we see in Wisconsin's Penokean Volcanic Belt. Taconite's regional expertise and proven track record in mineral exploration drilling make them an ideal partner for this important program. We look forward to testing our targets and building on the significant historical work completed to date."

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Thomas Quigley, MSc, CPG-11962, Exploration Director of the Company, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.





Figure 1 - Plan view of the Bend Project showing Phase 1 drill hole locations (green circles) targeting extensions along the eastern margin of the deposit.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7506/255293_10df856974ae1832_001full.jpg

About GreenLight Metals Inc.

The principal business of GreenLight is the exploration and development of mineral properties in Wisconsin, Nevada, and Arizona. The material properties of GreenLight are the Bend Property, the Reef Property and the Kalium Canyon Property. In addition, the Company controls two additional prospective properties in Wisconsin - Lobo and Lobo East. Outside of Wisconsin, the Company controls rights to the Kalium Canyon property, located in the Walker Lane district of Nevada.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements often use words like "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "should", "will", "planned", "upcoming", "imminent", "shortly", "coming days", or "near term".

Specifically, this news release includes forward-looking statements regarding: the timing of mobilization and commencement of drilling operations at the Bend Project; the Company's ability to execute the planned drilling program as described; and the anticipated results and outcomes of the drilling program.

All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to: weather conditions and seasonal factors that may delay or prevent drilling operations; equipment availability and mechanical issues; the ability of the drilling contractor to mobilize and perform as expected; unexpected geological or operational challenges; regulatory delays or additional requirements.

Other risks are detailed in the Company's filings with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in preparing forward-looking information may prove incorrect, and not to place undue reliance on such information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date of this news release. The Company will update or revise publicly any included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

i Reported intervals are drill thickness and do not necessarily represent true thickness. Historical drilling by the Jump River Joint Venture in 1990 (hole B-90-6). (Theodore A. DeMatties, PG, CPG, 2025, An Evaluation of the Bend VMS Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Appendix B-Assays).

