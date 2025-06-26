Medford, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - GreenLight Metals Inc. (TSXV: GRL) ("GreenLight" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held earlier today in Toronto. At the meeting, 24,648,522 shares were voted, representing 37.48% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

Election of Directors

Each of the eight nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 21, 2025 was elected. Voting results are as follows:

Director Votes FOR % FOR Votes WITHHELD % WITHHELD Barry Hildred 24,531,856 99.53% 116,666 0.47% Ryan T. Bennett 24,648,522 100% 0 0% Stephen Donohue 24,648,522 100% 0 0% William Johnson Jr. 24,648,522 100% 0 0% Mary E. Juetten 24,648,522 100% 0 0% Jason Kosec 24,648,522 100% 0 0% Angela Pakes 24,648,522 100% 0 0% Gordon Reid 24,648,522 100% 0 0%

"We are delighted to welcome Mary to our Board," said Barry Hildred, Chair of GreenLight Metals. "Her extensive experience in natural resources and technology, combined with her strong governance background, will be invaluable as we advance our strategic initiatives."

Ms. Mary E. Juetten, CA, CPA, Esq., GCB.D, ICD.D is a distinguished international executive and entrepreneur, well-known for delivering value for 35+ years as a leader of public and private enterprises, including natural resources, technology, and engineering & construction services. Mary's diverse background includes founding, developing, and exiting Traklight, a risk & intellectual property software company, leadership roles in the E&C industry, notably as executive sponsor to global oil & gas and forest process operator custom software training projects, and consulting to international mining companies, including Ma'aden Gold & Base Metals in Saudi Arabia and confidential clients in Canada and the US. Mary has over 30 years of service in a variety of board, advisory, and committee roles for community, private companies, technology and legal trade associations, and nonprofits, including as the Corporate Board Secretary for MGBM and over a decade as a Traklight Director. She holds a JD with an environmental law certification and an ESG board certification.

Stock Option Grant

In connection with her appointment, Ms. Juetten has been granted 150,000 stock options exercisable at $0.235 per share for a period of seven years, vesting immediately. These stock options were granted in accordance with the Company's Amended & Restated Equity Incentive Plan approved by shareholders at the Meeting.

Other Meeting Results

Resolution Votes FOR / % Votes

AGAINST/WITHHELD

/ % Fix number of directors at eight 24,648,522 / 100% 0 / 0% Appointment of Baker Tilly WM LLP as auditor 24,648,522 / 100% 0 / 0% Approval of Amended & Restated Equity Incentive Plan 24,648,522 / 100% 0 / 0% Approval of option-term extensions for certain insiders 24,648,522 / 100% 0 / 0%

The approval of the Amended & Restated Equity Incentive Plan and the approval of the option term extensions for certain insiders remain subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About GreenLight Metals Inc.

The principal business of GreenLight is the exploration and development of mineral properties in Wisconsin, Nevada, and Arizona. The material properties of GreenLight are the Bend Property, the Reef Property and the Kalium Canyon Property. In addition, the Company controls two additional prospective properties in Wisconsin - Lobo and Lobo East. Outside of Wisconsin, the Company controls rights to the Kalium Canyon property, located in the Walker Lane district of Nevada.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are often identified by words such as "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "intends", "believes", or similar expressions. They include, without limitation, statements regarding GreenLight's exploration and corporate plans and the anticipated contributions of its directors. Such statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including commodity-price volatility, financing availability, regulatory changes and inherent exploration risks. Although the Company believes the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove incorrect. GreenLight undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required by law.

