WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Google and Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) have partnered to use advanced AI technology for a special project called The Wizard of Oz at Sphere. This project will use generative AI to create groundbreaking visuals and storytelling. It includes unique engineering work and contributions from thousands of creators, coders, and visual effects (VFX) artists. The project aims to be a major step forward in entertainment technology, much like The Wizard of Oz revolutionized movies with Technicolor almost 90 years ago.To present The Wizard of Oz at Sphere, which opens in Las Vegas on August 28, 2025, Google Cloud and Google DeepMind are working together to deploy fine-tuned Gemini models, Veo 2, and Imagen 3 to intelligently enhance the film's resolution, extend backgrounds, and digitally recreate existing characters who would otherwise not appear on the same screen.Sphere is also using Google Cloud's scalable and AI-optimized infrastructure to support the massive data and computational demands in building its immersive experiences, with The Wizard of Oz at Sphere processing 1.2 petabytes of data over the course of the project to date.Nearly 90 years later, Sphere will bring an immersive version of The Wizard of Oz to its 160,000-square-foot interior display plane, using Google AI alongside traditional VFX and film techniques to faithfully expand scenes and enhance characters to deliver a never-before-seen experience that is only possible at Sphere, Google Cloud said.