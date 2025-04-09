Kawasaki and Shizuoka, Japan, Apr 9, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Sonofai Inc., Ishida Tec Co., Ltd., and Tokai University today announced the launch of an automated inspection device that determines the fat content of frozen albacore tuna in a non-destructive manner. The device, which deploys Fujitsu's AI technology, is being launched by Sonofai Inc., a Japanese startup dedicated to preserving artisanal techniques through digital innovation. Ishida Tec Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of food processing equipment, and Tokai University, which is driving innovation in the food processing industry also contributed to the collaboration. Sonofai will launch the newly developed inspection device SONOFAI T-01 in June 2025, initially targeting the seafood processing industry and fisheries cooperatives in Japan, before expanding globally. This effort comes against the backdrop of a sustained increase in demand for high-quality tuna around the world, with the Japan Fisheries Research and Education Agency noting a 25% rise in the last 20 years (1).The SONOFAI T-01 leverages Fujitsu's ultrasound analysis AI technology, a core engine of the Fujitsu Kozuchi AI service, and is the first device of its kind that can determine the fat content of frozen tuna in a non-destructive manner. This enables automated, highly accurate fat content assessment without the need for human visual inspection. Conventional methods of assessment rely on skilled workers visually inspecting thawed cross-sections of the tail, which is a labor-intensive, time-consuming process, and prone to inconsistencies due to variations in individual judgment and a shortage of skilled personnel.The device allows for a complete inspection of the tuna in 12 seconds and can be operated by one person, offering potential labor and operational efficiency savings of up to 80%. By enabling rapid screening of large quantities of frozen tuna, the device reduces the burden on skilled workers, significantly improves the efficiency of the selection process, and contributes to reducing costs and addressing labor shortages. It also allows for greater accuracy and reduces the opportunity cost of mislabeling the high-value, fatty "bintoro" portions of the fish.The device was trialed at Toyo Reizo Co., Ltd. in 2024, Kato Tokuhiro, Executive Officer comments:?Tuna, gathered from fishing grounds around the world over approximately a year by deep-sea longline fishing vessels, is landed, sorted, and distributed nationwide at Shimizu Port in Shizuoka Prefecture. Each day, skilled professionals assess the quality of over 1,000 tuna, sorting them within seconds while maintaining their frozen state, before transporting them to ultra-low-temperature storage facilities (below -50?C). Before shipment, the tail-cut grading process is conducted by expert assessors, who examine the cross-section of the tuna's tail to determine its quality. Based on this assessment, the tuna is shipped to respective customers. The newly developed technology is a groundbreaking innovation that enables precise assessment of internal fat content during the tail-cut grading process, addressing existing challenges in the industry. Looking ahead, we will continue to engage in initiatives that involve regional collaboration, industry-academia partnerships, and startups, striving to solve challenges in the fisheries industry through innovation.?Fujitsu and Tokai University, which is known for its research into tuna flavor, began the joint research project in April 2022 to develop ultrasound analysis AI technology. In December 2023, validation tests on albacore tuna demonstrated that the AI technology could determine fat content with a higher accuracy rate than tail-cut selection. To commercialize this research, Ishida Tec developed automated inspection equipment optimized for ultrasound analysis AI, and Sonofai incorporated the ultrasound analysis AI technology licensed and technically supported by Fujitsu into the SONOFAI T-01 device.Sonofai plans to add a range of functions, including the ability to determine freshness, firmness, etc., and expand the range of compatible fish species. In the future, the company aims to contribute to the management of aquatic resources by enabling the device to measure body length and weight for all inspected fish. Furthermore, by utilizing the device within Ishida Tec's planned system for sorting and evaluating the quality of frozen skipjack tuna immediately after landing, it will be possible to perform instantaneous quality-based sorting at large fishing ports, contributing to significant labor savings and increased added value.The device was developed with a subsidy from the Marine Open Innovation Project (MaOI Project) which is being promoted by Shizuoka Prefecture.Yasutomo Suzuki, Governor of Shizuoka comments:"The fishing industry is a cornerstone of Shizuoka Prefecture's economy, and its enduring health is paramount. This device offers the potential to revitalize the industry by supporting the discovery of previously overlooked high-quality tuna and enabling the development of valuable marine products. In addition, automating the selection process will reduce the burden of securing personnel and contribute to the sustainability fisheries. 