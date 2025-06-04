Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
WKN: 855182 | ISIN: JP3818000006 | Ticker-Symbol: FUJ1
Tradegate
03.06.25 | 18:04
21,180 Euro
+1,05 % +0,220
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
PR Newswire
04.06.2025 07:30 Uhr
123 Leser
Fujitsu Limited: Orange completes successful trial of Fujitsu 1FINITY optical transport solution

Fujitsu 1FINITY T900 lab trial validates reducedcost per bit for more sustainable, high-performance, high-capacity networking

KAWASAKI, Japan, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu Limited announced that Orange S.A. successfully completed a lab evaluation of the Fujitsu 1FINITY T900 Series Transponder. The evaluation demonstrated outstanding performance at 800Gbps wavelengths over long distances with low power consumption, enabling affordable and sustainable optical transport.

Network operators face the challenge of transporting more traffic at a lower cost per bit due to increasing data demands and rising costs. This is further complicated by high energy costs and environmental sustainability goals, pushing network operators to reduce power consumption for a lower carbon footprint.

Orange's evaluation at its Innovation Labs in France revealed that the 1FINITY T900 transponder maintained low and constant power consumption across all transmission rates, achieving a transport distance of at least 1600 km at 800Gbps with power consumption below 150 Watts. This demonstrates the potential for even greater long-haul transport distance and capacity without increased power consumption.

This energy efficiency is enabled by Fujitsu's unique closed-loop liquid cooling technology. Combined with its ability to support up to 1.2Tbps per wavelength, the liquid-cooled transponder offers increased spectral efficiency for optimum capacity and reach, resulting in a lower cost per bit per km, reduced operating costs, and improved sustainability.

Houmed Ibrahim, Optical Transport Innovation leader at Orange, emphasized the company's commitment to deploying high-performance networks with minimal power consumption. Hideki Matsui, head of Photonics System Business Unit at Fujitsu, stated that the 1FINITY T900 solution empowers extreme scale and reliable terabit performance while consuming up to 70% less power at 800Gbps wavelengths.

Fujitsu is establishing a new company, 1FINITY Inc., on July 1 to consolidate its network business products and operations. This aims to accelerate the delivery of high-quality optical and wireless solutions globally, contributing to a more sustainable future.

For full release click here

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orange-completes-successful-trial-of-fujitsu-1finity-optical-transport-solution-302472883.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
