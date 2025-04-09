SMA America introduced two larger power classes to its Sunny Boy residential solar inverter line. From pv magazine USA SMA America introduced two new hybrid inverters for residential solar projects with larger solar capacity. The Sunny Boy Smart Energy inverters include a 9. 6 kW and an 11. 5 kW model. The DC-coupled inverter enables both immediate energy use from the solar array and storage in a battery, housing both functions in one device. SMA's inverter allows up to 200% DC oversizing, supporting solar production and battery charging output. The inverters contain 3 or 4 maximum power point ...

