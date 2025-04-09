accesso Technology Group: Qiddiya City, Saudi Arabia's Premier Entertainment, Sports and Culture Destination, Elevates Guest Experience with accesso Horizon

ORLANDO, Fla., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider to leisure, entertainment and cultural markets, today announced it has been selected as the guest experience technology provider for the Qiddiya giga-project in Saudi Arabia.

Located southwest of Riyadh, Qiddiya City is set to become the crown jewel of entertainment, sports, and cultural experiences within the Kingdom, spanning over 300 square kilometers. As a key driver of Saudi Vision 2030, Qiddiya will make a major contribution to the diversification of the country's economy and entertainment, sport and cultural sectors.

"Qiddiya sought a top-tier partner to provide ticketing solutions for our planned attractions, beginning with Six Flags Qiddiya and Aquarabia, and we believe accesso's extensive global experience with leading entertainment operators will be instrumental in achieving our long-term vision. We have great expectations for this partnership, as it serves as a key foundation for our success," said Qiddiya CTO Abdulrahman Al-Ali.

accesso will implement its modern, state-of-the-art ticketing and visitor management solution, accesso Horizon, across Qiddiya's diverse portfolio of attractions, including the highly anticipated Six Flags Qiddiya, which will be home to the world's longest, fastest, and tallest roller coaster and Aquarabia, the first and biggest water theme park in Saudi Arabia. accesso Horizon will serve as the backbone technology, across the entire Qiddiya portfolio of attractions and entertainment opportunities ensuring a consistent, world-class guest experience from online ticket purchase to the enjoyment of onsite activities throughout the entire property.

"We are proud to work with Qiddiya on this exciting and visionary project," said accesso CEO Steve Brown. "With the accesso Horizon solution, Qiddiya City will have the future-proof tools to shape and deliver stellar experiences to visitors, setting new standards for entertainment excellence in the region."

Featuring a fully integrated platform, advanced business logic, and an expansive feature set, accesso Horizon will enable Qiddiya City to scale as new assets launch. Moreover, the solution will allow for management of all benefits, services, and entitlements available to guests from a unified platform designed to be the center of the entire management ecosystem. The solution also offers open APIs enabling direct integration with other technology partners.

About accesso Technology Group plc

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience, drive increased revenue, streamline operations, and support data-driven business decisions for leisure & entertainment operators. Currently serving over 1,200 venues in 33 countries, accesso invests heavily in research and development to provide venues with technology that empowers them to deliver unforgettable guest experiences. Staffed by a team of attractions, cultural venue and ski industry veterans, accesso partners with venues to increase their range of on- and off-site guest engagement to drive increased revenue through intuitive ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution, digital professional services, and experience management technology.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Qiddiya

As one of Saudi Arabia's giga-projects, Qiddiya is key to Vision 2030's ambitions for a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation. Qiddiya seeks to build destinations, programs and initiatives based on the Power of Play that will enhance the quality of life of visitors and residents. Qiddiya's first development is Qiddiya City, a city wholly dedicated to play and an epicentre of entertainment, sports and culture, welcoming Saudi nationals, residents, and tourists alike.

About Qiddiya City

Qiddiya City is Qiddiya's inaugural project - a new global destination built from scratch on the foundations of play. Located at the heart of the Tuwaiq Mountains just 40 minutes from Riyadh, the vibrant city brings entertainment, sports, and culture together in a way never seen before.

Upon completion, Qiddiya City will offer a high quality of life to residents and visitors with a wide range of attractions and experiences, including a global centre for gaming and esports, multi-use stadium, golf courses, motorsports precinct with racetrack, the region's largest water theme park, and a Six Flags theme park.?

With Qiddiya's Power of Play philosophy at its heart, the city is designed to host some of the world's biggest sports competitions, festivals, concerts, and cultural events. Sustainability and wellbeing have also been woven into its urban plan, with residential, retail, and office spaces blended with extensive green zones, cultural centres and top-tier healthcare and education facilities.

