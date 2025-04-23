accesso Technology Group: From D1 Athletics to Historic Theaters accesso Welcomes New Live Entertainment Clients

ORLANDO, Fla., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider to leisure, entertainment and cultural markets, is proud to announce the addition of several venues to the accesso ShoWareSMfamily. These new multi-year partnerships highlight the continued demand for modern ticketing solutions to enhance the performing arts, live entertainment, and collegiate sports guest experience.

New Clients Include:

Stony Brook Athletics & Stony Brook Southampton. Expanding on accesso's existing relationship with Stony Brook University's Staller Center for the Arts, accesso has now extended its ticketing services to include Stony Brook Southampton and Stony Brook Athletics. As part of this expansion, the university's Division I Athletics program is using accesso ShoWare to power ticketing for football, men's and women's basketball and lacrosse.

Aims Community College in Greely, CO. This public community college serves north Colorado and is the first community college in accesso ShoWare's growing network of educational institutions leveraging the platform for campus events and performances.

Ritz Theater in Sanford, FL. The 500-seat performing arts venue located in Historic Downtown Sanford is known for its dynamic mix of theatrical performances, ballet, magic, and special events.

Edmond Town Hall in Newtown, CT. A 1930 Georgian style building on the National Register of Historic Places, this 500-seat live entertainment and movie venue has a rich community legacy.

Rialto Theatre in Loveland, CO. The Rialto is the preeminent Performing Art Center in Loveland. Following a competitive RFP process, the City of Loveland selected accesso ShoWare for its flexible platform.

"We are passionate about offering venues great technology that makes the experience easy for guests and we are thrilled to welcome these incredible venues to the Accesso ShoWare family and look forward to supporting their continued success," said Wendi Yanez, Director of Sales, Live Events, accesso.

