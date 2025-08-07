accesso Technology Group: accesso and Six Flags Extend 20-Year Ticketing Partnership with New 5-Year eCommerce Agreement

accesso Technology to Support Growth and Guest Experience Across 42 Six Flags Venues in North America

TWYFORD, England, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider to leisure, entertainment and cultural markets worldwide, today announces the renewal of its longstanding partnership with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) through a new five-year agreement for the continued use of the accesso Passport® platform. The renewed contract, commencing January 1, 2026, continues the use of accesso eCommerce ticketing across the portfolio of Six Flags' theme and water parks in North America, now totaling 42 properties following the company's merger with Cedar Fair in July 2024.

This milestone renewal celebrates over 20 years of ticketing partnership and collaboration between accesso and Six Flags, a relationship that began in 2006. Since then, hundreds of millions of tickets and entitlements have been sold online using the accesso Passport platform. The technology has continuously evolved to meet the operational scale of one of the world's largest regional theme park operators, driving revenue via benchmark level conversion rates and optimizing basket size while delivering a modern digital user experience.

The accesso Passport eCommerce suite delivers a robust, intuitive platform built to handle massive scale across daily ticket sales, season passes, memberships, and flexible payment plans. With integrated up-sell and cross-sell capabilities, the platform supports deeper guest engagement and maximizes revenue opportunities. Its industry-leading conversion rates and proven reliability demonstrate why clients continue to select and renew their partnerships with accesso.

Commenting on the renewal, Brian Witherow, CFO of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, said:

"Accesso has been a trusted partner in helping us deliver a streamlined and reliable ticketing experience to our guests for nearly two decades. We are pleased to continue working with Accesso as a proven technology partner that understands the unique scale and operational needs of our parks."

Reflecting on the renewal, Steve Brown, CEO of accesso, said:

"Six Flags is a flagship client for Accesso, and we're pleased to further extend our long-term relationship. This renewal reaffirms the value our technology and highlights our ability to scale with our partners as they evolve and grow."

Under the terms of the agreement, accesso continues as the exclusive online ticketing platform for Six Flags through December 31, 2030, notwithstanding Six Flags' one time option to terminate the agreement on December 31, 2027, providing notice is given no later than twelve months in advance of this date.

About accesso Technology Group plc

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience, drive increased revenue, streamline operations, and support data-driven business decisions for leisure and entertainment operators. Currently serving over 1,200 venues worldwide, accesso invests heavily in research and development to provide venues with technology that empowers unforgettable guest experiences. Staffed by a team of attractions, cultural venue, and ski industry veterans, accesso partners with venues to maximize guest engagement and revenue through intuitive ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution, and experience management technologies.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) is North America's largest regional amusement-resort operator with 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resort properties across 17 states in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Focused on its purpose of making people happy, Six Flags provides fun, immersive and memorable experiences to millions of guests every year with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, resorts and a portfolio of beloved intellectual property such as Looney Tunes®, DC Comics® and PEANUTS®.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1831055/accesso_Flat_RGB__003_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/accesso-and-six-flags-extend-20-year-ticketing-partnership-with-new-5-year-ecommerce-agreement-302523639.html