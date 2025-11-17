accesso Technology Group: accesso to Showcase AI-Powered Shopping Preview and New Innovation at IAAPA Orlando 2025

The company's new conversational ordering and shopping capabilities join updates to Freedom, Passport, Horizon and LoQueue, highlighting the evolving connected accesso experience.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the leading technology partner to the leisure and entertainment industry, will spotlight the most recent advancements across its revenue-driving product portfolio at IAAPA Expo Orlando 2025. Attendees can visit Booth #5131 to experience live demonstrations across ticketing, point of sale, virtual queuing, mobile, payments and AI powered commerce.

What's New from accesso in 2025:

accesso Freedom ?



Having debuted in 2024 and already adopted at more than 50 venues, Freedom unifies restaurant and retail operations into a single, modern SaaS platform. Designed for fast-paced, high-traffic environments, accesso Freedom supports point-of-sale terminals, mobile food ordering, self-service kiosks and mobile point-of-sale. The connection between accesso Freedom and accesso Passport® provides consistent benefit and entitlement redemption across all guest touchpoints. IAAPA attendees can test-drive the ease of mobile and self-service ordering workflows in action during the show.

Conversational AI Ordering

Freedom now supports conversational AI chat-driven food and retail ordering experiences using accesso's own intelligent framework which enables AI to understand complex product rules, pricing and bundles. This gives guests a smart and personalized ordering experience using natural chat interactions.

Scan & Go

With Scan & Go, guests scan retail and other packaged items on their mobile devices, pay securely, and skip the line. The result is faster service and reduced pressure on staff during peak times.

Flexible Payment and Loyalty Features

New capabilities give guests more ways to pay and personalize their visit. Guests can now charge purchases directly to their room accounts through real-time integration with Property Management Systems (PMS), eliminating paper receipts and manual entry at checkout. Freedom also now supports digital and physical gift cards that can be linked to wristbands, access cards, or printed vouchers, helping operators drive loyalty and revenue.

accesso Passport®

Built for mobile, built for speed, accesso Passport continues to drive ticketing and eCommerce performance at high-volume venues across the globe. With over 800 updates delivered across the platform annually, Passport is the industry's unparalleled end-to-end SaaS ticketing platform for the attraction industry and powers leading venues in more than 20 countries around the world.

Conversational AI Shopping

accesso will unveil a preview of its forthcoming conversational AI chat-based shopping experience, integrated directly into the accesso Passport ticketing platform. This future-forward approach to shopping offers a glimpse of what's possible when operators integrate shopping capabilities into their own AI-powered chatbot. Backed by the same intelligent framework used in Freedom, the system ensures AI understands ticket availability, pricing rules, and bundling to make the guest journey faster, smarter and more personalized.

Headless API for Branded Commerce

The latest release further offers a headless API allowing venues the flexibility to create fully custom branded digital experiences across web, mobile and kiosk.

Commerce & Checkout Enhancements

The new Combo Creator streamlines bundling across tickets, food, and merchandise. Expanded brand customization features enhance the integration of content and commerce while advancements to further optimize the eCommerce checkout flow supports increased sales conversion helping venues maximize sales.

accesso Horizon?

Horizon is purpose-built for destinations requiring flexible, enterprise-grade ticketing and guest management. Its cloud-native architecture supports sophisticated entitlements for bundled and multi-experience access, robust CRM integration and access control and scalable infrastructure designed for high-volume, high-profile environments.

Live at a Global Icon

The Grand Egyptian Museum, the massive new state-of-the-art museum near the Pyramids of Giza, is now live with the Horizon platform. Powering high profile attractions around the world, including the world's most visited theme park in Orlando, accesso Horizon supports venues around the globe with next-level flexibility and functionality.

accesso LoQueue®

The power of virtual queuing with LoQueue takes guests out of physical lines and drives incremental revenue while enhancing the overall visitor experience so guests ride more, wait less. Since 2021, our integrated queuing solutions have saved 19+ million guests over 1.7 billion minutes on more than 60 million rides while driving more than $2 billion of incremental revenue for venue operators.

New Queuing API

Operators can embed virtual queuing natively into their own mobile apps with the LoQueue API. Guests stay within the branded experience as they join queues, receive updates and explore attractions. The API supports enterprise scalability, security and customization for complex operations.

CEO commentary

"Accesso serves a wide range of venues and markets, and our technology connects the moments that matter for guests and operators. As our ecosystem continues to expand, we're seeing clients redefine what's possible, delivering seamless, elevated guest experiences while driving stronger revenue through the connected Accesso experience," said Steve Brown, CEO, accesso.

Brand note

IAAPA attendees will also notice a refreshed accesso logo and color palette, reflecting our focus on clarity, connection, and innovation, while continuing to deliver the trusted support and proven performance that operators rely on.

About accesso Technology Group plc

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience. accesso provides connected ticketing and eCommerce, virtual queuing, restaurant and retail point of sale, distribution, mobile apps and experience management for more than 1,100 venues worldwide. Our technology helps operators streamline operations, increase revenue and improve the guest journey. We deliver a high volume of product enhancements year-round and continuously invest in R&D to help venues and operators adapt to evolving guest needs.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

