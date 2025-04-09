LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DCC Plc (DCC.L), an Irish sales, marketing, and support services provider, said on Wednesday that it has appointed its Chief Financial Officer Kevin Lucey to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer with effect from July 10.Subsequently, Conor Murphy, currently CFO of DCC Energy, will succeed Lucey as CFO with effect from the same day. Murphy, who joined DCC in 1998, has held many senior leadership roles, both within the energy business and at Group level.Commenting on the management changes, Donal Murphy, Chief Executive of DCC Plc, said: 'We announced decisive actions in November to simplify our Group, pursue our largest growth and returns opportunity in energy and unlock substantial shareholder value.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX