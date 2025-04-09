Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH), a global leader in supply chain commerce solutions, announced today that it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems for the seventh consecutive year.

With the growing complexity of supply chains, it has become critical for enterprises to better orchestrate transportation and distribution processes with a unified supply chain execution solution.

Manhattan's cloud-native technology, microservices-based architecture and unified platform provide supply chain and logistics professionals with a distinctive and advanced technology architecture that stands apart from legacy, portfolio offerings in the market.

By doing away with silos, it delivers real-time visibility into shipments, offers predictive analytics for better decision-making, delivers the ability to automate manual processes and ultimately eliminates inefficiencies, which is a definite game-changer for companies operating in complex and demanding environments.

"We are delighted to be recognised by Gartner as a Leader in TMS," said Bryant Smith, director of Product Management for Manhattan Associates. "This ongoing leadership reflects our commitment to continuous innovation, customer success, and excellence in supply chain execution. We deliver speed and value across various transportation functions and leverage advanced intelligence to solve the largest and most complex transportation challenges."

Latest additions to the cloud-native Manhattan Active TM include GenAI capabilities and the unification of Manhattan Active Yard Management with TMS.

It can already be combined with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, and Labor Management providing companies with a complete, simplified, and unified supply chain execution system that continuously adapts and scales to business needs, and provides a single, comprehensive view of the distribution network, unlocking optimisation opportunities that are impossible with traditional siloed offerings.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems, Brock Johns, Oscar Sanchez Duran, Carly West, Manav Jain, 24 March 2025.

