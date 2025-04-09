Raytheon Technologies (RTX) stock demonstrated remarkable strength in recent trading, surging 2.56% to $120.32 on the New York Stock Exchange. This upward momentum continued as the share price later reached $122.05, outperforming the broader S&P 500 index. The aerospace and defense conglomerate's positive trajectory was fueled by significant developments from its subsidiary Collins Aerospace, which secured a six-year extension of its partnership with Heathrow Airport's Airline Operators' Committee. This renewed collaboration ensures continued implementation of the ARINC cMUSE solution across all four passenger terminals, enhancing operational efficiency and streamlining check-in processes for over 80 airlines. Additionally, Collins Aerospace announced innovative retrofit concepts for its Pinnacle main cabin seats, offering airlines three distinct modernization options that range from basic improvements to complete configuration transformations, all while maintaining cost-efficiency through component reuse.

Expanding Service Capacity

Further bolstering investor confidence, RTX's Pratt & Whitney division revealed a significant agreement with a major airline to substantially increase GTF engine overhaul capacity at a technical operations facility in Atlanta. The arrangement will boost annual capacity by more than 30 percent over the next decade, enabling servicing of up to 450 engines annually. This expansion represents an important enhancement to Pratt & Whitney's global maintenance, repair and overhaul network, which now encompasses 20 facilities across four continents with additional quick-repair locations, strengthening service reliability and operational support for the company's customers.

