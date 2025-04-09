LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British investment trust Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) on Wednesday reported profit for fiscal 2025, compared to a loss a year ago, helped by gains on investments. The company also raised its total dividend for the year.The company posted pre-tax profit on ordinary activities of 104.81 million pounds in fiscal 2025, compared to a pre-tax loss on ordinary activities of 29.47 million pounds last year.Profit for the year came in at 104.27 million pounds or 70.27 pence per share, compared to loss of 30.25 million pounds or 20.75 pence per share a year ago.The company's revenue earnings per ordinary share fell 4 percent to 29.4 pence per share from 30.53 pence per share in fiscal 2024.During the year, Merchants Trust reported gains on investments of 66.57 million pounds, in contrast to losses on investments of 69.10 million pounds in the prior year.Income totaled 48.48 million pounds, slightly lower than last year's 49.56 million pounds.Merchants Trust said that its Board has proposed a final dividend of 7.3 pence per share, subject to shareholders approval at the upcoming AGM on May 20. If approved, the dividend will be paid on May 29 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on April 22.The total proposed dividend for the year would be 29.1 pence, representing a 2.5 percent increase over the previous year.Looking ahead, Colin Clark, Chairman, said, 'The Board continues to believe that Merchants is currently well placed and we are optimistic regarding our potential to continue meeting Merchants' long-term objectives for shareholders.'For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX