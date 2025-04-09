Trina Storage Launches Elementa 2 Pro Energy Storage Solution, Advancing Global Energy Transition

MUNICH, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Storage, a global leader in energy storage solutions, has successfully introduced its latest innovation, the Elementa 2 Pro 5MWh energy storage system, across strategic regions including Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The launch has attracted strong industry interest, reflecting the system's reliable performance and reinforcing Trina Storage's ability to meet diverse energy market needs and enable grid integration worldwide.

Long-Lasting Performance and Space-Efficient Design

Powered by an advanced 314Ah cell with an exceptional 15,000-cycle lifespan, the system ensures long-term performance and cost efficiency. Its compact side-by-side and back-to-back design significantly reduces footprint, addressing space constraints in urban and industrial environments. Additionally, Noise reduction technology enables operation at just 70dB, making it an ideal choice for noise-sensitive locations.

Intelligent Temperature Control and Comprehensive Safety

Equipped with hybrid cooling technology, the Elementa 2 Pro keeps cell temperature differences within =2.5°C, even under extreme conditions. This ensures optimal performance and extends the system's lifespan. In low-temperature environments, auxiliary power consumption is reduced by 30%, further improving energy efficiency.

Safety remains a top priority. Elementa 2 Pro utilizes EV-grade cells that undergo rigorous abuse testing to ensure intrinsic safety. A triple-layer electrical protection system, combined with an emergency stop function, provides comprehensive safety across the cabinet, the PCS, and the EMS, guaranteeing stable operation in diverse environments.

Smart Operations for Increased Efficiency

Elementa 2 Pro integrates smart management features to streamline operations and lower maintenance costs. With 1:1 NTC monitoring, it enables real-time cell tracking and millisecond-level anomaly detection for early warning. Its master-slave BMS architecture further optimizes performance for multi-cabinet parallel configurations.

With one-click remote upgrades and real-time monitoring, the Elementa 2 Pro minimizes on-site maintenance efforts, boosting O&M efficiency by up to 90%.

Advancing Energy Storage with Global Expertise

Since its inception, the Elementa series has earned global recognition for its performance and adaptability. Building on this success, the Elementa 2 Pro leverages Trina Storage's global project experience to meet the evolving needs of the energy storage industry.

"The launch of the Elementa 2 Pro 5MWh system marks a significant milestone in Trina Storage's commitment to innovation and sustainability," said Wei Deng, Head of Global Product at Trina Storage. "We're confident that this advanced solution will accelerate the global transition to clean energy."

