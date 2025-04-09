BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Seven & i Holdings Co. (SVNDF.PK, SVNDY.PK) reported, on a cumulative basis, fiscal year net income to owners of parent of 173.1 billion yen, down 23.0% from last year. Net income per share was 66.61 yen compared to 84.87 yen. Revenues from operations were 11.97 trillion yen, up 4.4%.On a nonconsolidated basis, net income to owners of parent was 109.6 billion yen, up 155.3% from last year. Revenue from operations was 209.74 billion, up 3.7%.For the fiscal year ending February 28, 2026, the company projects: earnings per share of 101.96 yen, and revenue from operations of 10.76 trillion yen.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX