Trax and Rolls-Royce launch interface to improve engine on-wing operations

MIAMI, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Trax, a leading global provider of paperless aviation maintenance and engineering software products, and Rolls-Royce, a global leader in aerospace and defense technology, announced today the launch of a seamless interface between Trax's eMRO application and Rolls-Royce's Blue Data Thread platform. This collaboration marks a significant advancement in the integration of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations with real-time data analytics, enhancing efficiency and reliability for airlines worldwide.

Revolutionizing aircraft and engine maintenance

The new interface connects Trax's eMRO, a comprehensive, device-agnostic application designed to manage every aspect of aircraft maintenance and fleet management, with Rolls-Royce's Blue Data Thread, an open industry solution that enables a truly connected ecosystem for airlines, MROs, and OEMs. This integration allows for the real-time exchange of critical data, optimizing maintenance schedules, improving asset utilization, and reducing operational disruptions.

Enhancing data connectivity

By leveraging the Blue Data Thread, the interface provides a continuous flow of engine focused data between maintenance systems. This connectivity ensures that maintenance teams have access to up-to-date information on engine configuration and maintenance needs, enabling predictive maintenance and minimizing downtime. The integration also supports the digital twin capabilities of Rolls-Royce's IntelligentEngine platform, allowing for more accurate simulations and maintenance forecasting to sustain longer engine on-wing performance and reduce shop visit frequency.

A collaborative effort

"We are thrilled to team with Rolls-Royce to bring this innovative solution to the aviation industry," said Miguel Sosa, Trax's Vice President of Product Innovation and Head of Trax's Innovation Hub. "The integration of eMRO with the Blue Data Thread represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide cutting-edge technology that enhances the efficiency and reliability of aircraft maintenance operations. This integration will be available to all operators of the Trent 1000, Trent 7000, and Trent XWB family of engines as an 'out of the box' solution in 2025 at no additional cost."

"This collaboration with Trax exemplifies our commitment to leveraging digital technology to improve business outcomes for customers," said Richard Swallow, Rolls-Royce's Head of Data Services for Civil Aerospace. "The Blue Data Thread is a key component of our vision for digitally enabled services, and our new interface with Trax will help airlines maximize their operational efficiency."

About Trax

Trax is the premier provider of aviation maintenance mobile and cloud products in the global aviation market and a wholly-owned subsidiary of AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR). Trax products support digital signatures, paperless working, including workpacks and manuals, RFID-capability for logistics, biometric security, offline capability for its suite of mobile apps, web-based applications, and the ability for users to work anywhere with easy access to real-time information. Through its eMRO and eMobility products, Trax provides comprehensive software solutions designed to manage all aspects of aircraft maintenance. Additional information can be found at https://trax.aero/ .

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce is a force for progress; powering, protecting and connecting people everywhere. Our products and service packages help our customers meet the growing need for power across multiple industries; enable governments to equip their armed forces with the power required to protect their citizens; and connect people, societies, cultures and economies together. Rolls-Royce has a local presence in 48 countries and customers in over a hundred more, including airlines and aircraft leasing companies, armed forces and navies, and marine and industrial customers. Through our multi-year transformation programme, we are building a high-performing, competitive, resilient and growing Rolls-Royce. We are building the financial capacity and agility to allow us to successfully develop and deliver the products that will support our customers through the energy transition. Annual underlying revenue was £17.8 billion in 2024, and underlying operating profit was £2.46 billion. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a publicly traded company (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY, LEI: 213800EC7997ZBLZJH69)

