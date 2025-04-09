SWECO AB: Sweco appoints Jan Allde as CFO

Sweco AB has appointed Jan Allde as new CFO and member of Sweco Group's Executive Team. Jan Allde will take office on 1 August 2025 and succeed Olof Stålnacke, who has previously announced that he will leave Sweco at his own request during the summer of 2025.

Sweco continues to grow and deliver solutions to clients in the transformation of Europe's energy systems, industries, transportation infrastructure and city and urban planning. After a successful 2024 driven by the ongoing green transition and growing areas such as security, defence and digitalisation, Sweco's focus is on continued profitable growth in 2025.



"Looking ahead, Sweco is focused on continuing to support clients in creating a competitive Europe, with increased security and successful climate transition. We now warmly welcome Jan Allde to Sweco and to be part of that growth journey. Jan has solid international experience in finance, acquisitions and IT, and is a team player with strong leadership experience. I look forward to working with him,"says Åsa Bergman, President and CEO of Sweco.



Mr Allde has had a long career within the ABB Group, where he was CFO for the company's operations in the US. He comes most recently from the role as CFO of the Alfa Laval Group. Mr Allde is also a member of the board of the AI company Norna AB.



"Sweco is an exciting company with the entire European societal framework as its business. It is an important and complex responsibility that I am very much looking forward to working with," says Jan Allde.





