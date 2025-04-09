Epiroc Aktiebolag: Epiroc expands manufacturing footprint in India with inauguration of new rock drilling tools facility

Stockholm, Sweden: Epiroc AB, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and construction industries, today inaugurated an expanded manufacturing facility for rock drilling tools in Hyderabad, India. The new facility is part of Epiroc's commitment to support the mining industry in India and globally with top-quality products and solutions that strengthen safety and productivity.

The new facility, located on an additional 5 280 square meters of land adjacent to Epiroc's existing plant, will produce rock reinforcement products that enhance mine safety, along with rotary and down-the-hole (DTH) drilling tools, which are essential for efficient and productive drilling operations.

"This expanded production capacity in India of high-quality rock reinforcement and rock drilling tools strengthens our long-term commitment to the important and growing Indian market as well as to our customers across the globe," says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc's President and CEO.

Production at the new facility is expected to begin next month. Epiroc doubled the plant's capacity in 2017 and is now further enhancing it to meet growing customer demand. The expansion is also creating local employment opportunities, adding approximately 35 new positions to the current workforce of around 300 at the Hyderabad production site.

Epiroc has around 1 600 employees in India, including a large portion within research and development. India represented around 3% of Epiroc Group's revenues in 2024.

"By investing in local manufacturing and increasing our capacity we support our customers' growth while contributing to sustainable productivity and innovation in the mining sector," says Arunkumar Govindarajan, President Epiroc India. "The investment also supports our 'Make in India' initiatives."

Epiroc held a ground-breaking ceremony for the facility in September 2024. Also on that day, Epiroc opened a new innovation and technology center in Hyderabad.





Rock-reinforcement bolts like these are among the products that will be produced at the new facility in Hyderabad, India



