Jericho Energy Ventures, Inc.: AT&T to Provide Fiber Connectivity for Jericho Energy Ventures' Inaugural AI Modular Data Center Site

JEV Accelerates Its Modular Data Center Initiative with Full Momentum

Further to its news release dated March 31, 2025, Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (TSXV:JEV)(OTC PINK:JROOF)(FRA:JLM) ("Jericho", "JEV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has partnered with AT&T to install a minimum of 10Gbps of fiber optic at its initial Modular High Performance AI Data Center site in Oklahoma. This deployment leverages the latest technology and data transfer protocols and is designed to scale beyond 100Gbps to meet anticipated demand growth.

On March 31, 2025, JEV unveiled its innovative Modular Data center venture, harnessing its natural gas assets and infrastructure to drive the development of advanced, technology-driven, AI-focused computing solutions tailored for the AI era.

Brian Williamson, CEO of Jericho Energy Ventures, commented: "We are moving full steam ahead in building out our AI modular data centers, and partnering with industry-leader AT&T along with others to deploy high-speed fiber connectivity on-site is a critical step in developing a next-generation modular AI computing infrastructure. By leveraging our natural gas assets and strategic locations, we are uniquely positioned to provide scalable, reliable, and cost-effective power solutions to meet the growing demands of the AI age."

A March 30, 2025, Wall Street Journal article, "The AI Data-Center Boom Is Coming to America's Heartland," highlights how Meta and other tech giants are scouring rural America for land, transmission lines and natural gas to power AI operations, drawing them into the heart of the nation's oil and gas region.

Jericho also announces that it has granted 1,000,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") under its stock option plan (the "Plan") to McKenna & Associates, a boutique advisory and investment firm and a 10% security holder of JEV. The firm's principal is Andrew J. McKenna. The Options are exercisable at a price of C$0.20 for a period of up to 3 years.

Expressing McKenna & Associates' continued support for JEV, Brian Schafer, President, stated: "Jericho's launch of its natural gas-powered modular AI data center in Oklahoma is a smart, forward-thinking response to rising U.S. data storage demand. It reflects bold vision and strong execution to merge resilient and deployable data centers that capitalize on the plethora of small natural gas repositories across America's heartland. I have full confidence in the management team and their strategy, and I remain fully committed to supporting Jericho's next growth phase -- including exploring a U.S. listing -- as the Company works to deliver greater shareholder value at this pivotal stage."

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho is an energy company positioned to meet today's energy demand as well as the energy transition; owning, operating and developing both traditional hydrocarbon JV assets and advancing the low-carbon energy transition, with active investments in hydrogen. Jericho owns and operates long-held producing oil and gas JV assets in Oklahoma which it is currently developing from cash flows in an effort to further increase production. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies, Jericho delivers breakthrough, patented, zero-emission boiler technology to the Commercial & Industrial heat and steam industry. We also hold a strategic investment and board position in California Catalysts (formerly H2U Technologies), a leading developer of advanced materials for electrolysis.

