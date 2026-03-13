

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T (T) said the company is upgrading its wireless rate plans, with three new plans designed to fit every budget. Unlimited Your Way now includes AT&T Value 2.0SM, an entry level plan for value-conscious customers with the option to mix-and-match with other new plans. The full Unlimited Your Way lineup now includes more high-speed data.



Jenifer Robertson, executive vice president and general manager, Mass Markets, AT&T, said: 'We're giving customers what they want with choice and reliability, all backed by the AT&T Guarantee.'



In pre-market trading on NYSE, AT&T shares are up 0.07 percent to $27.40.



