HIGHLIGHTS:

8.85m grading 25.0 g/t gold and 768 g/t silver

8.55m grading 5.52 g/t gold and 121 g/t silver

3.5m grading 5.41 g/t gold and 87 g/t silver

5.5m grading 11.1 g/t gold

2.9m grading 10.5 g/t gold

4.6m grading 5.78 g/t gold

5.75m grading 4.72 g/t gold

Higher-grade intercepts demonstrate underground potential beyond the current open pit

The success of this drill program called for additional step-out drilling. Results for these drill holes are expected in Q2, 2025

La Colorada technical report update incorporating these results is expected in mid-2025

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from a 12,500-metre drilling program at the La Colorada Mine in Sonora, Mexico. La Colorada restarted production in early January 2025, and the current drill program is intended to expand the mineral reserves ahead of an updated technical report and expansion decision planned for mid-2025.

Heliostar CEO, Charles Funk, commented, "Heliostar closed the first quarter of 2025 with a US$27M (C$38M) cash balance, over half of which was generated from operating profits. This places the Company in a strong position to achieve our planned production and resource growth goals. Today's results reflect these growth plans and further cement our confidence in the future of La Colorada. They are expected to positively impact the economics of the mine when we update the La Colorada technical report in mid-2025. Our goal is for the study to support a decision to expand production to 50,000 to 100,000 ounces of gold per year. Additionally, the high-grades intersected demonstrate a potential underground future for the mine. We intend to target these deeper zones in more detail after we complete the technical report."

Drill Results Summary

Mineralization at La Colorada's Creston Pit is predominantly hosted in three veins: the North, Intermediate and South Veins (Figure 1). These veins trend northeast-southwest to east-west, dip northward and are surrounded by halos of smaller mineralized vein zones. The Creston Pit has historically mined oxide gold and silver from all three of these veins. A current Probable Mineral Reserve of 312,000 ounces of gold grading 0.76 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 5,074,000 ounces of silver at 10.1 g/t silver is defined at the Creston Pit1.

A technical review of expansion potential identified two opportunities for reserve growth. The near-surface extensions of known veins with little or no drill data and exploring the under-sampled mineralization beneath the pit. Both opportunities were defined using historical drilling, blast hole data, mining shapes, and the geological model.

Figure 1: Plan view of the Creston Pit showing historic drilling, blast hole samples and Heliostar drill holes.

Selected intercepts are labelled.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7729/247879_ef50e500f496a835_003full.jpg

Figure 2: Cross-section view looking west at the western end of the Creston Pit. The section shows historic drilling and new Heliostar drill hole results below the planned pit boundary.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7729/247879_ef50e500f496a835_004full.jpg

Blast hole data clearly shows the potential for a continuation of veins at shallow depths. They contain elevated gold grades that continue to the edge of the pit walls, where they remain open for expansion (Figure 1). At depth, drill spacing is wider than the area above. Additional drilling allows for improved estimation of grade and continuity.

The Company has completed seventy-two holes totalling 11,075 metres in the program to date. This release reports results for twenty-three new holes. The majority of the new drill holes targeted extensions of the North, Intermediate, and South Veins in areas where drilling is widely spaced yet within the current resource. They aim to add ounces to the overall El Creston resources and reserves.

Assay results show narrow to wide, low- to high-grade oxide gold intercepts. Targeted vein zones consistently return intercepts above the 0.16 g/t gold-equivalent cutoff grade of reserves within the Creston pit. The results may increase the tonnes and grade of mineralization in an updated pit shell. If so, that would add to the total reserves in an updated technical report.

Further, the success of the drill program to date has required modification of the remaining drill program plans. Numerous step-out drill holes have been added to follow-up on intercepts reported here. Results remain pending for these follow-up drill holes and are expected to be received in April and May.

Next Steps

Results from the current drill program are being incorporated into a resource model. They will support a reserve update to be published with a technical report in mid-2025.

This drill program is important because if it increases the volume of rock containing gold mineralization, it could improve the overall mine economics. Any zones of waste material with new gold intercepts from this program have the potential to reduce the overall strip ratio of the Creston pit expansion.

That, in turn, could reduce the up-front capital requirements for the restart and improve the economics of the Technical Report. This study will be the basis of a decision for the expansion of production at La Colorada.

The Company anticipates additional drilling results from the current program will be released in Q2, 2025.

La Colorada Mineral Reserves Statement

Classification Zone AuEq

Cut-off

(g/t) Tonnes

(kt) Gold Grade

(g/t Au) Silver

Grade

(g/t Ag) Contained

Gold

(koz) Contained Silver

(koz) Probable El Crestón 0.160 12,841 0.76 10.1 312 4,181 Veta Madre 0.175 1,905 0.70 3.1 43 189 La Chatarrera 0.164 3,413 0.20 6.4 22 704 Total

18,159 0.65 8.69 377 5,074

1. La Colorada Operations, Sonora, Mexico, NI 43-101 Technical Report (the "Report") is dated January 11, 2024, has an effective date of December 4, 2024.

Drilling Results Table

HoleID From

(metres) To

(metres) Interval

(metres) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) % True

Width Comment 24-LCDD-262 36.35 40.4 4.05 0.53 8.6 94 South Vein 24-LCDD-263 Abandoned 24-LCDD-264 165.05 178.4 13.35 0.34 43 74 North Vein 24-LCDD-265 8.35 11.1 2.75 0.34 6.2 28 South Vein and 15.7 20.55 4.85 0.24 5.2 28 South Vein and 76.9 92.3 15.4 0.19 2.8 44 South Vein 24-LCDD-266 22.3 28.95 6.65 0.50 2.5 82 South Vein 24-LCDD-267 No significant intervals 24-LCDD-268 15.85 28.1 12.25 0.40 4.8 15 South Vein and 77.9 90.0 12.1 0.19 6.8 61 South Vein 24-LCDD-269 163.75 181.65 17.9 1.69 8.8 84 North Vein including 167.7 172.3 4.6 5.78 16 84 North Vein 24-LCDD-270 24.55 33.4 8.85 1.89 82 89 South Vein including 29.0 33.4 4.4 3.52 155 90 South Vein 24-LCDD-271 4.0 11.95 7.95 0.38 12 84 Intermediate Vein and 50.0 58.85 8.85 25.0 768 71 South Vein

50.0 58.85 8.85 10.4 768 71 Top-cut to 20 g/t gold and 64.2 68.0 3.8 4.32 178 70 South Vein 24-LCDD-272 2.05 35.6 33.55 1.04 22 68 Intermediate Vein including 6.0 8.85 2.85 6.10 135 68 Intermediate Vein and 70.2 80.85 10.65 0.22 5.4 81 South Vein and 90.8 94.3 3.5 5.41 88 79 South Vein

90.8 94.3 3.5 4.31 88 79 Top-cut to 20 g/t gold including 90.8 91.35 0.55 27.0 433 79 South Vein

90.8 91.35 0.55 20.0 433 79 Top-cut to 20 g/t gold and 103.65 104.4 0.75 10.3 255 79 South Vein and 107.55 112.05 4.5 0.84 23 79 South Vein 24-LCDD-273 7.85 10.2 2.35 0.45 10 79 Intermediate Vein and 48.0 69.75 21.75 2.37 62 87 South Vein

48.0 69.75 21.75 1.97 62 87 Top-cut to 20 g/t gold including 59.25 67.8 8.55 5.52 121 87 South Vein

59.25 67.8 8.55 4.50 121 87 Top-cut to 20 g/t gold 24-LCDD-274 103.8 126.15 22.35 0.21 6.5 67 North Vein and 137.4 147.6 10.2 0.39 6.4 67 North Vein 25-LCDD-275 20.4 23.35 2.95 2.07 166 75 Intermediate Vein and 29.25 33.75 4.5 0.40 9.0 89 Intermediate Vein and 88.85 101.85 13.0 0.57 8.8 42 Intermediate Vein and 120.55 128.1 7.55 0.72 13 100 South Vein 25-LCDD-276 104.7 135.95 31.25 0.53 4.2 49 North Vein and 155.15 170.25 15.1 0.45 2.4 49 North Vein 25-LCDD-277 No significant intervals 25-LCDD-278 6.25 9.0 2.75 1.06 63 100 South Vein and 14.1 33.0 18.9 0.61 31 100 South Vein 25-LCDD-279 0.0 5.6 5.6 0.72 30 100 Intermediate Vein and 62.0 83.85 21.85 0.63 9.6 99 South Vein 25-LCDD-280 130.05 135.6 5.55 0.26 57 88 North Vein and 141.85 145.9 4.05 0.27 54 88 North Vein 25-LCDD-281 Abandoned 25-LCDD-282 11.15 16.5 5.35 0.67 39 33 Intermediate Vein 25-LCDD-283 60.5 66.2 5.7 1.51 20 90 Intermediate Vein and 82.15 99.65 17.5 1.90 6.8 84 Intermediate Vein

82.15 99.65 17.5 1.53 6.8 84 Top-cut to 23 g/t gold including 89.05 91.95 2.9 10.5 15 84 Intermediate Vein

89.05 91.95 2.9 8.32 15 84 Top-cut to 23 g/t gold and 107.0 110.0 3.0 1.92 21 85 Intermediate Vein and 127.0 132.5 5.5 11.1 23 88 Intermediate Vein

127.0 132.5 5.5 9.14 23 88 Top-cut to 23 g/t gold and 165.1 173.0 7.9 0.20 1.0 96 South Vein and 179.95 191.85 11.9 0.23 2.2 96 South Vein 25-LCDD-284 52.0 61.0 9.0 1.87 3.2 84 Intermediate Vein including 53.0 55.4 2.4 6.14 6.1 84 Intermediate Vein and 69.2 74.6 5.4 0.52 3.2 84 Intermediate Vein and 128.0 150.7 22.7 0.53 2.1 84 South Vein 25-LCDD-285 45.3 50.2 4.9 0.36 27 87 Intermediate Vein and 79.45 100.75 21.3 0.28 9.8 84 Intermediate Vein and 109.65 123.55 13.9 0.24 2.7 87 Intermediate Vein and 130.15 140.1 9.95 0.38 5.0 99 Intermediate Vein and 190.2 201.0 10.8 1.25 0.7 92 South Vein including 199.05 201.0 1.95 5.94 1.1 94 South Vein 25-LCDD-286 38.05 43.8 5.75 4.72 10 92 Intermediate Vein including 38.05 43.8 5.75 2.41 10 92 Top-cut to 23 g/t gold and 67.5 95.45 27.95 0.35 7.7 95 Intermediate Vein and 163.9 171.15 7.25 0.59 5.1 91 South Vein 25-LCDD-287 8.15 17.4 9.25 1.02 2.5 79 Intermediate Vein and 28.05 39.7 11.65 0.63 6.3 74 Intermediate Vein and 56.5 61.45 4.95 0.33 3.0 68 Intermediate Vein and 116.0 146.75 30.75 0.18 1.4 86 South Vein 25-LCDD-288 13.4 17.0 3.6 0.46 15 91 Intermediate Vein and 48.5 70.1 21.6 0.33 2.5 77 Intermediate Vein and 120.75 125.5 4.75 0.58 1.0 99 South Vein and 130.9 150.65 19.75 0.99 5.9 99 South Vein including 132.0 133.1 1.1 10.1 50 99 South Vein 25-LCDD-289 10.5 23.05 12.55 0.55 17 95 North Vein and 56.95 64.0 7.05 2.62 8.8 92 Intermediate Vein including 56.95 58.9 1.95 8.76 14 92 Intermediate Vein and 125.0 133.65 8.65 0.15 5.0 84 Intermediate Vein and 169.3 179.4 10.1 0.82 4.1 82 Intermediate Vein

Table 2: Significant Drill Intersections

Drilling Coordinates Table

Hole ID Northing

(NAD27 CONUS

Zone 12N) Easting

(NAD27 CONUS

Zone 12N) Elevation

(metres) Azimuth

(°) Inclination

(°) Length

(metres) 24-LCDD-265 3185570 542775 389.8 000 -47 113.4 24-LCDD-266 3185676 542725 274.8 180 10 96.05 24-LCDD-267 3185754 543056 438.3 187 -40 69.5 24-LCDD-268 3185555 542750 392.4 000 -45 102.85 24-LCDD-269 3185954 542540 331.2 179 -60 298.3 24-LCDD-270 3185622 542401 206.7 202 -32 75.35 24-LCDD-271 3185633 542396 207.2 220 -31 124.45 24-LCDD-272 3185664 542415 206.5 217 -36 147.7 24-LCDD-273 3185636 542403 205.9 200 -54 114.05 24-LCDD-274 3185816 542788 248.7 000 +2 159.3 25-LCDD-275 3185715 542439 215.5 180 -56 167.0 25-LCDD-276 3185949 542700 315.6 180 -83 225.35 25-LCDD-277 3185853 542315 353.9 180 -56 258.6 25-LCDD-278 3185618 542414 209.0 180 0 55.15 25-LCDD-279 3185683 542515 198.1 180 -20 105.0 25-LCDD-280 3185810 542265 360.0 178 -50 325.7 25-LCDD-281 3185886 542389 346.7 178 -47 149.35 25-LCDD-282 3185786 542515 220.3 180 -85 124.6 25-LCDD-283 3185843 542685 237.6 169 -57 246.35 25-LCDD-284 3185822 542751 244.4 179 -62 191.4 25-LCDD-285 3185839 542715 240.5 173 -61 240.25 25-LCDD-286 3185837 542701 239.5 180 -48 205.05 25-LCDD-287 3185758 542735 251.1 215 -60 150.15 25-LCDD-288 3185817 542726 242.4 180 -58 180.5 25-LCDD-289 3185895 542775 305.9 193 -60 292.25

Table 3: Drill Hole Details

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Core was drilled with PQ, HQ, and NQ tools, and the drill core was sawn in half, with one half submitted for analysis and one half retained as a record. Core samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The Hermosillo and North Vancouver ALS facilities are ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was assayed by a 30-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish, and overlimits were analyzed by a 30-gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Statement of Qualified Person

Gregg Bush, P.Eng. and Stewart Harris, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Persons, as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, have reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Bush is employed as Chief Operating Officer of the Company, and Mr. Harris is employed as Exploration Manager of the Company.

Technical Report Reference

1 La Colorada Operations, Sonora, Mexico, NI 43-101 Technical Report (the "Report") is dated January 11, 2024, has an effective date of December 4, 2024, and was prepared for Heliostar Metals Inc. by Mr. Todd Wakefield, RM SME, Mr. David Thomas, P.Geo., Mr. Jeffrey Choquette, P.E., Mr. Carl Defilippi, RM SME, and Ms. Dawn Garcia, CPG. The Report can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on Heliostar's website (www.heliostarmetals.com).

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar is a gold mining company with production from operating mines in Mexico. This includes the La Colorada Mine in Sonora and the San Agustin Mine in Durango. The Company also has a strong portfolio of development projects in Mexico and the USA. These include the Ana Paula project in Guerrero, the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, the San Antonio project in Baja Sur and the Unga project in Alaska, USA.

