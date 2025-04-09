BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Infosys (INFY) said it is extending strategic collaboration with AIB, a financial services group operating predominantly in the Republic of Ireland and the UK. Infosys will help further develop AIB's application landscape and deliver application development and maintenance services.Dennis Gada, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Banking & Financial Services, Infosys, said, 'Our expanded collaboration with AIB marks a significant milestone in Infosys' journey in Ireland. By leveraging our global digital engineering teams and proven track record in delivery and innovation, we will enable AIB to continue to accelerate their business and technology transformation, strongly positioning them for success in a rapidly evolving banking environment.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX