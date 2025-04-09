Both entities aim to improve the employability of students through the use of cloud-based technology solutions

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting España, a leading company in the development of software solutions, information and services for professional firms and companies, has signed a collaboration agreement with the City of Malaga to promote technological training of students as a key to improve their professional skills and employability.

Thanks to this agreement, 17 vocational training centers in the city both public, private and subsidized will incorporate the company's solutions into their administration and finance programs, enabling students to develop skills in the use of technological tools in the areas of taxation, accounting, labor and invoicing.

"As a global provider of technology tools tailored to business needs, we want to make a difference in the communities in which we operate. Training teachers in the knowledge of Wolters Kluwer's solutions so that they can improve their students' professional skills and thus help them in their incorporation into the working world is one more way for us to contribute to economic and business development," said Tomàs Font, VP General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Europe Region South.

María Paz Flores, Councilor Delegate for Education and Employment Promotion of the City of Malaga, said: "From the City of Malaga we remain committed to technological training as a fundamental pillar for the employability of our young people. This agreement with Wolters Kluwer allows Vocational Training students to acquire key digital skills in an increasingly technology-oriented environment, thus improving their job opportunities and their adaptation to the needs of the market."

The agreement, which has the collaboration of Wolters Kluwer Premium Partner a3Satel, incorporates the use of a3innuva, Wolters Kluwer's online suite that integrates solutions such as a3innuva Accounting, a3innuva Payroll and a3innuva ERP. In a scenario like the current one, training students in the cloud environment is key to their employability, as the digital transformation of companies increasingly requires professionals with skills in cloud-based solutions.

This agreement joins those recently signed by Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Spain with the Ministries of Education of Madrid, the Balearic Islands, Castilla-La Mancha and La Rioja, in line with the company's commitment to public-private collaboration and its interest in providing technological tools to educational centers for the training of future professionals.

