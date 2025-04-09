Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") announces completion of the second tranche of a private placement (the "Offering") announced on January 21, 2025. The Company issued 6,309,699 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.021 per Unit, for proceeds of $132.503. The Company fully closes the original Offering of $157,500 and the debt conversion in the first tranche previously announced February 4th, 2025 for total combined Unit issuance value of $388,653. The Company is pleased to close this funding in full, during these challenging markets and uncertain times. We continue forward with our preparation of our 2025 season and look forward to sharing more news shortly.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share at a price of $0.05 for a period of 60 months.

All Current Directors of the Company participated in the 2nd Tranche of the offering and purchased 1,217,857 Units for ($25,575). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation.

The proceeds raised through the private placements will be used for general and administrative obligations. All securities issued in the Private Placement are subject to a four month and one day hold period, there were no commissions paid.

The issuance of Common Shares will not result in a new insider or control person. The Common Shares, and any Common Shares to be issued on exercise of the Warrants, are subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of the Units.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on Critical Minerals Exploration (CME) VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS; California Lake VMS; Canoe Landing Lake (East-West) VMS and the Wedge VMS Projects. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration (CME), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P. Geo., VP Exploration and Director who acts as the Company's Qualified Person and is not independent of the Company.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek, "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247859

SOURCE: Nine Mile Metals Ltd.