Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) ("ESGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted financial media and communications organization, to support the Company's investor awareness strategy by leveraging IBN's extensive syndication network, which includes over 5,000 media outlets, newsletters, social channels, and wire services, to reach a broader U.S. investor base.

With construction underway at its fully permitted Montauban Gold-Silver Project and production anticipated in Q3 2025, ESGold is focused on expanding its market visibility and ensuring its story reaches a wide network of institutional and retail investors.

IBN brings over 19 years of experience serving more than 500 public and private clients, delivering dynamic communications solutions through its extensive suite of financial brands and syndication partners. ESGold will work closely with IBN to distribute news and corporate updates across more than 5,000 media outlets, wire services, and social media channels, including the InvestorWire network and IBN's 70+ investor-facing brands.

"We are pleased to partner with IBN at a pivotal moment in our corporate development," said Brad Kitchen, President of ESGold. "With a strong foundation in place, key milestones approaching, and market interest increasing, we believe this partnership will help ESGold connect with a broader US investor base and raise awareness of the exciting opportunity we represent in the gold and silver sector."

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-370-1059 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on assumptions and expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially. Forward-Looking information includes statements regarding the expected use of proceeds, the development and construction timelines of the Montauban Project, future production, and anticipated project milestones. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information contained in this release is qualified by these cautionary statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

