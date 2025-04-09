Strategic membership with IAB Canada underscores BrandPilot's long-term commitment to performance transparency, platform growth, and media optimization.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in AI-powered marketing and advertising technology, today announced that it has joined the Interactive Advertising Bureau of Canada (IAB Canada) as an official member. The move strengthens BrandPilot AI's commitment to advancing responsible advertising standards and aligns the company with Canada's top digital marketing stakeholders.

"Joining IAB Canada gives us a seat at the table with the policymakers and marketers shaping the future of digital advertising in Canada," said Brandon Mina, CEO of BrandPilot AI. "With tools like AdAi, we're not just helping brands grow-we're helping them grow more intelligently. This membership reinforces our belief that better data, better tools, and better standards can lead to dramatically better outcomes. This membership allows us to empower marketers to navigate a rapidly evolving industry."

The company's membership in IAB Canada supports a broader mission: to empower marketers with actionable intelligence, reduce inefficiencies, and bring clarity to an increasingly complex digital landscape.

At the heart of BrandPilot AI's offering is AdAi, an intelligent paid search auditing solution designed to eliminate cannibalistic paid search ads-instances where brands unknowingly pay for traffic they would have received organically. In doing so, AdAi helps brands preserve marketing budgets and maximize net-new growth.

Key Benefits of AdAi Include:

Significant CPC Reduction for Uncontested Ads : Achieve substantial savings on Google Ads branded campaigns without sacrificing ad traffic, clicks, conversions, or revenue.

: Achieve substantial savings on Google Ads branded campaigns without sacrificing ad traffic, clicks, conversions, or revenue. Real-Time Auction Optimization: Leverage AI-driven insights to dynamically differentiate between competitive and uncontested auctions, enabling optimized bidding strategies.

Leverage AI-driven insights to dynamically differentiate between competitive and uncontested auctions, enabling optimized bidding strategies. Comprehensive Competitor Analysis: Gain valuable intelligence on advertisers competing for your targeted keywords.

BrandPilot AI's growing suite of digital marketing solutions includes Spectrum IQ, an AI-powered influencer discovery and campaign management platform designed to help enterprise marketers activate high-performing micro-influencers; Social Runway, a social media management tool that simplifies content scheduling, optimization, and performance tracking across social channels; and most recently, the company announced the upcoming launch of its AI-powered SEO platform. This new tool is designed to work alongside AdAi, providing brands with a full-spectrum approach to search marketing by surfacing high-impact organic opportunities and eliminating overlap between paid and organic efforts.

As part of its commitment to performance marketing transparency, BrandPilot AI will also host a webinar on April 17, 2025 at 1:00PM EST, where marketing leaders will explore how to identify and eliminate waste in paid search using AdAi. Interested participants can learn more and register here.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE:BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, specializing in innovative solutions that deliver exceptional ROI for global enterprise brands. Leveraging artificial intelligence, data analytics, and industry expertise, BrandPilot AI empowers organizations to navigate complex advertising landscapes with precision. The Company's core offering, AdAi, combats ad waste by identifying cannibalistic ads in paid search campaigns, while Spectrum IQ harnesses micro-influencers to maximize ROI for global enterprise brands. For more information about BrandPilot AI and its AI-powered marketing solutions, please visit www.brandpilot.ai.

About IAB Canada

Established in 1997, IAB Canada is a not-for-profit association exclusively dedicated to the development and promotion of the rapidly growing digital marketing and advertising sector in Canada. IAB Canada represents over 250 of Canada's most well-known and respected stakeholders in the digital advertising and marketing sector, including advertisers, advertising agencies, media companies, digital media publishers and platforms, social media platforms, adtech providers and platforms, data companies, mobile and video game marketers and developers, measurement companies, service providers, educational institutions, and government associations operating within the space. For more information, visit www.iabcanada.com.

