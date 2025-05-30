Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, today announced strong commercial momentum for its AdAi Audit program. Since launching the complimentary initiative on March 24, the company has seen an 80-90% conversion rate from audits to paid trials and customers, signaling strong product-market fit and accelerating demand.

Notable adopters include a top North American rental platform and a beauty brand owned by a global supermodel. In total, four companies have transitioned to paid trials, with five more actively engaged in new audits.

"The data speaks for itself," said Brandon Mina, CEO of BrandPilot AI. "Clients are moving from audit to trial to paid at an exceptional rate, validating both our offering and our go-to-market strategy. We're confident this momentum will translate into accelerated revenue growth as we continue to capture share in the underpenetrated market for ad fraud, waste, and abuse prevention."

Real Results: Global Financial Brand Sees Breakthrough Performance

In one recent paid trial, a major financial institution with a global footprint achieved remarkable performance improvements in less than two weeks of using AdAi:

Cost-per-click (CPC) dropped by 80%





Cost-per-acquisition (CPA) dropped by 84%





Conversion volume increased by 113%

These results highlight AdAi's ability to drive measurable outcomes for enterprise brands, even in highly competitive and regulated sectors like financial services.

Delivering Results Across Multiple Verticals

The AdAi Audit program is helping companies across industries-from finance and healthcare to home goods, internet service providers, and fashion-optimize paid search spending by identifying costly inefficiencies in Google Search campaigns. The technology focuses on reducing waste from uncontested branded keyword ads, a common yet often overlooked budget sink.

"Uncontested paid search affects nearly every brand running search ads," added John Beresford, CRO. "When competitors drop out of the auction, most brands keep spending as if nothing changed. Our audits routinely uncover six-figure annual savings opportunities."

Deep Competitive Intelligence

In addition to spend recovery, AdAi offers deep insights into "conquesting" activity-when competitors bid on your branded keywords. Unlike Google's Auction Insights, BrandPilot AI reveals conquesting behavior even below the 10% impression share threshold, giving marketers visibility they can't get anywhere else.

Exposing the Hidden Cost of Uncontested Paid Search

BrandPilot AI is on a mission to raise awareness about a widespread but overlooked issue in digital advertising: uncontested branded search ads. To help marketers address this costly blind spot, the company is hosting a live webinar on June 19 at 1:30 PM EST.

"The Hidden Cost of Google Ads: Solving the Uncontested Paid Search Problem" will show how BrandPilot's AdAi platform uncovers inefficiencies invisible to traditional tools-and how brands can recover wasted spend and boost performance.



Register and join the webinar here.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, specializing in innovative solutions that deliver exceptional ROI for global enterprise brands. Leveraging artificial intelligence, data analytics, and industry expertise, BrandPilot AI empowers organizations to navigate complex advertising landscapes with precision. The Company's core offering, AdAi, combats ad waste by identifying cannibalistic ads in paid search campaigns, while Spectrum IQ harnesses micro-influencers to maximize ROI for global enterprise brands. For more information about BrandPilot AI and its AI-powered marketing solutions, please visit www.brandpilot.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations for future client conversions, the effectiveness and scalability of its AdAi Audit program, the potential for ongoing cost savings for clients, and broader adoption of the Company's AI-powered advertising solutions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the ability of AdAi to identify inefficiencies in paid search campaigns, the successful transition of audit participants into paying clients, and continued demand for performance-driven marketing technology. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, shifts in marketing budgets or priorities, changing economic conditions, increased competition, the pace of adoption of AI-powered tools in enterprise marketing teams, and the Company's ability to continue delivering measurable performance improvements.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Readers are advised to evaluate these risks and uncertainties independently and not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Any forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.\

