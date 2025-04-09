Two-Time Masters Champion Competing in Skechers GOLF Footwear in Return to Augusta

Golf legend and two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer signs on with Skechers and will wear the brand's golf footwear for his return to Augusta this weekend. The PGA Tour Champions and European Senior Tour pro is set to bring Comfort That Performs® to the course as he competes in the Skechers Blade featuring Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins® technology in a special colorway that celebrates the event.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250409713952/en/

Golf legend Bernhard Langer hits the fairway in Skechers GO GOLF Blade golf shoes.

"I've been playing golf for a long time and Skechers is the first brand I've worked with that really understands comfort on the course," said Bernhard Langer. "Their Skechers Slip-ins technology was perfect to help me through my Achilles rehab over the last year. That easy-on and off hands-free design with all the cushioning has made it so easy to feel confident for my return to Augusta."

"It's a privilege for Skechers to be on the course in Augusta with Bernhard Langer-an icon who has so much history at this tournament," added Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. "We collaborate with pros on tour to ensure that our footwear has the performance and comfort they need to perform at their best. Bernhard's inspiring comeback at age 67 illustrates how important feeling good is to overcoming adversity-something that any player can experience with Skechers golf shoes."

The Skechers GO GOLF Blade that Bernhard Langer and fellow Skechers athlete Matt Fitzpatrick will wear at The Masters features Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins® technology. This waterproof design features lightweight and resilient ECOFLIGHT cushioning made with at least 10% recycled materials, a GRIPFLEX spikeless TPU outsole providing superior traction and stability, plus a high-performance Resamax® sockliner for all-day comfort on the course.

German golfer Bernhard Langer has been competing professionally since 1972 and has earned numerous accolades and more than 120 worldwide victories through a storied career spanning over 50 years. Langer holds the all-time record for most PGA Tour Champions wins at 47-including 12 Champions tour major victories and winning the Charles Schwab Cup six times. His 42 career wins on the European Tour rank 2nd all-time. Langer previously won The Masters twice-in 1985 and 1993-and will return to Augusta this year. He's received various awards throughout his career including winning the Byron Nelson Award for PGA Tour Champions player of the year seven times and earning the prestigious Payne Stewart Award in 2018.

Langer joins a Skechers roster that includes golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooke Henderson. Additional elite athletes around the world competing in Skechers Performance footwear includes basketball stars Julius Randle, Norman Powell, Terance Mann, Joel Embiid, Rickea Jackson and Kiki Iriafen; soccer players Harry Kane, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Isco Alarcón and Mohammed Kudus; pickleball pros Tyson McGuffin and Catherine Parenteau; cricket players Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan and Yastika Bhatia; and baseball players Clayton Kershaw and Aaron Nola, among others.

Skechers golf footwear is available globally at Skechers retail stores and skechers.com as well as select retail partners, including specialty golf pro shops.

About SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and approximately 5,300 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500 company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, Skechers' future domestic and international growth, financial results and operations including expected net sales and earnings, its development of new products, future demand for its products, its planned domestic and international expansion, opening of new stores and additional expenditures, and advertising and marketing initiatives. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "could," "may," "might," or any variations of such words with similar meanings. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include the disruption of business and operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic; delays or disruptions in our supply chain; international economic, political and market conditions including the effects of inflation, tariffs and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations around the world, the challenging consumer retail markets in the United States, and the impact of wars, acts of war and other conflicts around the world; sustaining, managing and forecasting costs and proper inventory levels; losing any significant customers; decreased demand by industry retailers and cancellation of order commitments due to the lack of popularity of particular designs and/or categories of products; maintaining brand image and intense competition among sellers of footwear for consumers, especially in the highly competitive performance footwear market; anticipating, identifying, interpreting or forecasting changes in fashion trends, consumer demand for the products and the various market factors described above; sales levels during the spring, back-to-school and holiday selling seasons; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in Skechers' annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q in 2025. Taking these and other risk factors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration, the dynamic nature of these circumstances means that what is stated in this press release could change at any time, and as a result, actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The risks included here are not exhaustive. Skechers operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and we cannot predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Moreover, reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250409713952/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jennifer Clay

SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

jennc@skechers.com

Alexia Parks

Skechers USA Ltd.

alexia.parks@skechers.com

+44 (0) 1707 655 955

Kathrin Jäger

Skechers USA Deutschland

kathrin.jaeger@eu.skechers.com