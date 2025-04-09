WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a set of Executive Orders aimed at driving down different forms of domestic energy costs, increasing domestic energy supply, and improving the nation's grid security.Trump signed a proclamation, titled, 'Reinvigorating America's Beautiful Clean Coal Industry,' granting two-years of relief from a Biden-era environmental rule to certain coal-fired power plants, saving them from potential closure.The proclamation allows certain coal plants to comply with a less stringent version of the Environmental Protection Agency's Mercury and Air Toxics Standards rule for two years. The move ensures these plants are not prematurely forced offline due to unattainable compliance requirements under the new rule.President Trump also signed an Executive Order to strengthen the reliability and security of the U.S. electric grid.It directs the Secretary of Energy to streamline, systematize, and expedite processes for issuing emergency orders under the Federal Power Act during forecasted grid interruptions.The Secretary of Energy will develop a uniform methodology to analyze reserve margins across all regions of the bulk power system.The order requires the Secretary to incorporate such methodology into a process that assesses reserve margins on a regular basis and identifies which generation resources in a region are critical to system reliability. He will then utilize that process to prevent significant generation resources from leaving the grid or converting fuel sources if it would result in a net reduction in accredited generating capacity.The third Executive Order that Trump signed is titled 'Protecting American Energy from State Interference,' aimed at securing the U.S. energy dominance by removing unlawful and burdensome state-level impediments to domestic energy production.The Order directs the Attorney General to identify and take action against state laws and policies that burden the use of domestic energy resources and that are unconstitutional, preempted by federal law, or otherwise not enforceable.The Attorney General will prioritize taking action against laws and policies purporting to address 'climate change' policies, or involving 'environmental, social, and governance' initiatives, 'environmental justice,' carbon or 'greenhouse gas' emissions, and funds to collect carbon penalties or carbon taxes, the White House said.The Attorney General will submit a report to the President in 60 days detailing actions taken and additional recommendations to protect American energy.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX