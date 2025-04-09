SUNHYDROGEN, INC.: SunHydrogen Appoints Dr. Syed Mubeen as Chief Technology Officer and Hans-Peter Klein as Business Operations Director

Coralville, IA, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC: HYSR) is pleased to announce the promotion of Dr. Syed Mubeen to the position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and the appointment of Hans-Peter Klein as Business Operations Director.

Dr. Mubeen previously served as the Company's Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) since January 2022, where he played a pivotal role in driving the strategic direction and execution of the Company's technology development, particularly in advancing the Company's Gen 2 and Gen 3 renewable hydrogen panel systems.

In his new role as CTO, Dr. Mubeen will lead SunHydrogen's efforts to scale its technology from development to mass manufacturing and commercialization. Working closely with the Company's outstanding team of engineers and strategic partners, he will focus on optimizing product design, improving production efficiency, and accelerating the market introduction of next-generation renewable hydrogen panel systems. His deep technical expertise and strategic vision will be instrumental in driving the Company's transition from innovation to large-scale deployment.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Mubeen take on the role of Chief Technology Officer," said Timothy Young, CEO of SunHydrogen. "Dr. Mubeen's leadership and technical expertise have been key drivers of our success in developing breakthrough renewable hydrogen technology. Under his guidance, I am confident that SunHydrogen will continue to push the boundaries of clean energy and make renewable hydrogen production more efficient and accessible."

SunHydrogen is also excited to announce the appointment of Hans-Peter Klein as Business Operations Director. Klein brings over 20 years of experience in automation, automotive, and fuel cell technology, with a strong track record in managing complex cross-functional teams and high-stakes projects across Europe, the USA, and Asia.

As Business Operations Director, Klein will oversee the company's business operations, pilot plant development and implementation, and build a pipeline of strategic customers for when the Company's renewable hydrogen panels are ready for commercial deployment. His expertise in business strategy and operational execution will play a critical role in preparing SunHydrogen for a successful market launch and establishing a robust foundation for future growth.

"Hans-Peter brings invaluable industry expertise and a strategic mindset that will help drive SunHydrogen's commercialization strategy," said Timothy Young, CEO of SunHydrogen. "His leadership in building partnerships and operational infrastructure will ensure that we are well-positioned to meet market demand when our renewable hydrogen panels are ready for commercial deployment."

Since April 2021, Dr. Mubeen has also served as an Associate Professor in the Department of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering at the University of Iowa. He previously held the position of Assistant Professor at the same institution from August 2014 to March 2021. Dr. Mubeen earned his Ph.D. in Chemical and Environmental Engineering from the University of California, Riverside, followed by postdoctoral research at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Klein previously held senior roles at AVL List GmbH, where he led projects in diesel engine development, fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV), and battery electric vehicles (BEV). He managed large, multicultural teams, guided vehicle development from design to production, and directed complex industrialization programs for high-performance automotive products. Klein's experience in business development, supply chain management, and customer engagement will be instrumental in establishing SunHydrogen as a market leader in renewable hydrogen.

"These appointments mark a pivotal moment for SunHydrogen as we transition from development to commercialization," said Young. "With Dr. Mubeen driving technology strategy and Hans-Peter leading business operations, we are building a strong leadership team that will position SunHydrogen for long-term success in the renewable hydrogen market."

Lastly, our Chief Operating Officer, Woosuk Kim, will be stepping down from his role effective Friday, April 11th. Over the past several years, Woosuk has been an integral part of SunHydrogen's journey, playing a key role in securing contracts with our vendors, partners, and investors. His dedication, insight, and steady leadership have made a lasting impact on our team and our mission. As he returns to the mergers and acquisitions space, we extend our deepest thanks and warmest wishes for his continued success.

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing breakthrough technologies to produce green hydrogen in a market that Goldman Sachs estimates to be worth $1 trillion + per year by 2050. Our patented SunHydrogen Panel technology, currently in development, uses sunlight and any source of water to produce low-cost green hydrogen. Like solar panels that produce electricity, our SunHydrogen Panels will produce green hydrogen. Our vision is to become a major technology supplier in the new hydrogen economy. By developing, acquiring and partnering with other critical technologies, we intend to enable a future of emission-free hydrogen production for all industrial applications such as fertilizer and petroleum refining as well as fuel cell applications for mobility and data centers. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained herein are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable law.

Press Contact

