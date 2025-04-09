Three Consecutive Years of 10x Growth Drives Continued Investor Confidence

Sigma, the industry-leading analytics platform with unique cloud data platform writeback capabilities, today announced that it has surpassed $100M in annual recurring revenue (ARR) while delivering an annual growth rate of 83% in its most recent fiscal year, which ended January 31, 2025. The company has achieved 10x growth in the last three years, solidifying its position as a leader in data analytics.

As part of this momentum, J.P. Morgan and K5 Global have joined Sigma's list of equity investors. K5 Global is a venture capital firm focusing on enterprise software and deep tech. The investments from J.P. Morgan and K5 Global underscore continued confidence in Sigma's vision to empower organizations with accessible and trusted analytics, transforming how businesses unlock value from their data in the cloud.

"Customers choose Sigma because the market demands more than what past generations of business intelligence can offer," said Mike Palmer, CEO of Sigma. "We live in a world where every decision-maker needs instant, governed access to cloud data to do their work. Our continued success-evidenced by reaching $100M ARR and earning the confidence of J.P. Morgan and K5 Global-comes from delivering unparalleled usability and trust at scale."

"At J.P. Morgan, we are committed to supporting innovative companies that are shaping the future of business. Sigma is at the forefront of next-generation business intelligence, empowering organizations to explore and visualize data in real time without limitations," said Elena Zislin, Managing Director, J.P. Morgan. "In an AI-first world, the ability to analyze billions of rows at full fidelity-without extracts or refresh failures-is a game-changer. We look forward to joining Sigma's list of equity investors and supporting their mission to redefine data exploration for businesses everywhere."

Milestones reflecting Sigma's hyper-growth in the last fiscal year include:

Grew install base to over 1,350 customers, including over 250 customers with ARR above $100,000

Raised a $200 million Series D in May 2024

Delivered a 321% ROI over three years and payback in under six months according to Forrester's Total Economic Impact findings

Bolstered its executive leadership team with the addition of Christina Liu as Chief Financial Officer, Ali Harmer as General Counsel, and Marcello Gallo as Chief Revenue Officer

Earned a 4.8/5 average rating in the Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report

Won a Gold Stevie® Award from the American Business Awards program for excellent customer support

Recognized by Snowflake as the AI Data Cloud Product BI Partner of the Year 2024, for the second time in a row

Driving Self-Service Analytics Through Innovation

Sigma's unparalleled growth is fueled by its ability to bridge the gap between technical and business users, ensuring that everyone in an organization-not just data specialists-can extract value from their cloud investments. By combining intuitive, spreadsheet-like interfaces with the power of cloud data platforms, Sigma enables teams to collaborate seamlessly, delivering insights that drive strategic outcomes.

Mindbody-one of Sigma's enterprise tech and wellness customers-uses Sigma to provide embedded analytics to its more than 25,000 customers globally.

"We've been most impressed with Sigma's time to value for our product and development teams," said Jessica Huang, SVP of Product at Mindbody. "It scales well with the massive size of our data and has been a game changer for us as we've scaled our reporting and analytics products. We see Sigma as a transformative partner in helping us redefine the future of business intelligence and data workflows for our teams and customers."

This year, Sigma shipped such innovative features as:

An actions framework to create interactive experiences, including data apps-purpose-built solutions combining live data, workflows, and user inputs

Ask Sigma, an agentic AI that runs data analysis based on a natural language query and gives the user full control to see and edit any step of the AI-driven analysis

Enhanced data models to bridge the gap between complex data sources and data science work with business end users

Input Tables for Redshift, allowing teams to securely write data back to Amazon Redshift directly from Sigma, streamlining workflows without needing external ETL tools

OAuth with write access for Snowflake and Databricks

"Our success is driven by our customers' excitement for Sigma's industry-leading writeback capabilities, which go beyond analytics to enable real-time updates directly within their cloud data platform," said Rob Woollen, co-founder and CTO of Sigma. "We're also innovating at an incredible pace, especially with AI. Our Ask Sigma natural language query interface not only answers user questions but guides them through every step of the analytical thought process, transparently showcasing the 'chain of thought' methods that power each answer."

In addition to these innovative features, Sigma recently launched data apps capabilities, powerful no-code tools that enable businesses to build and automate custom, data-driven applications directly on their cloud data platforms. These new features extend Sigma's platform beyond business intelligence to help companies streamline workflows, reduce software costs, and put data at the center of critical business decisions.

Expanding Reach to Meet Growing Demand

To support its continued growth, Sigma has also expanded its global footprint and workforce, officially opening a London office serving as Sigma's EMEA HQ in March 2025. Over the past year, the company has built out its leadership team at all levels and increased its global workforce. Sigma continues to deepen its partnerships with leading cloud ecosystems, including Snowflake and Databricks, ensuring customers maximize their cloud data investments.

For more information on Sigma, visit: https://www.sigmacomputing.com/

ABOUT SIGMA

Sigma is business intelligence built for the cloud. With a spreadsheet UI, business users can work in the formulas and functions they already know, while more technical users can write SQL and apply AI models to data. Sigma queries the cloud warehouse directly, making it incredibly fast and secure-data never leaves the warehouse, and Sigma can analyze billions of rows in seconds. Beyond dashboards and reports, teams use Sigma to build custom data apps, which integrate live data with end user input. Sigma is the first analytics platform to enable data writeback, and continues to lead the market with innovation across AI, reporting, and embedded analytics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250409752013/en/

Contacts:

press@sigmacomputing.com