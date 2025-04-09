Anzeige
WKN: A0Q3V8 | ISIN: US2544231069
Tradegate
09.04.25
14:18 Uhr
16,700 Euro
-0,500
-2,91 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,60016,70014:43
16,60016,70014:43
ACCESS Newswire
09.04.2025 14:38 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alerts: Dine Brands Global Releases 2024 Business Responsibility Report

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2025 / Alerts:

The new report expands on the restaurant company's commitment to Dine Together, Responsibly

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN), the parent company of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, Fuzzy's Taco Shop®, and IHOP® restaurants, announces the release of its 2024 Business Responsibility Report. This report highlights the milestones and commitments of Dine and its iconic brands across key focus areas of People, Planet, Food and Governance.

The progress detailed in the report is a testament to collaboration among team members, franchisees, restaurant employees, and suppliers, with a dedicated focus on advancing Dine's sustainability journey.

"These initiatives allow us to set our brands apart, enhance operational efficiency, and minimize our environmental footprint," said John Peyton, CEO of Dine Brands. "By prioritizing business responsibility, we can drive innovation, support our communities, and empower our team members. We're excited to continue driving progress and are dedicated to building a responsible business that not only makes a positive impact on our guests, but also on the communities we serve."

The 2024 Dine Together, Responsibly report highlights include the following:

  • Achieved the Great Place to Work Certification for the third consecutive year.

  • 7.9 metric tons of food donated to local organizations by Dine Brands' Pasadena Restaurant Support Center as well as Applebee's and IHOP U.S. franchisees and their distribution centers.

  • $1.7 million raised by Applebee's and U.S. franchisees for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

  • $661,000 raised by Fuzzy's and U.S. franchisees for No Kid Hungry® since 2014.

  • 1 million meals funded by IHOP U.S. franchisees for Feeding America®.

  • 672,993 free meals served on Veterans Day to active-duty military and veterans.

  • 100% free of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) achieved across all three brands.

  • 2.2 million fewer pounds of plastic used for updated Applebee's to-go packaging.

  • 66.8% of eggs for U.S. restaurants were cage-free, exceeding the 66% target set for 2024.

  • Created Fuzzy's vegan and vegetarian guide.

For more information on the 2024 Dine Together, Responsibly Report, please visit https://www.dinebrands.com/en/business-responsibility.

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Pasadena, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN), through its subsidiaries and franchisees, supports and operates restaurants under the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, IHOP®, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop® brands. As of December 31, 2024, these three brands consisted of over 3,500 restaurants across 19 international markets. Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world and in 2022 expanded into the Fast Casual segment. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company's website located at www.dinebrands.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Costabile
Dine Brands Communications
MediaInquiries@dinebrands.com

Read More

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alerts on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Alerts
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alerts
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alerts



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
