Silver Spring, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) ("BTCS" or the "Company"), a leader in blockchain infrastructure and technology, is excited to announce its partnership with Lehigh University's Masters in Financial Engineering ("MFE") program to support a capstone research project. This collaboration provides graduate students with an opportunity to apply advanced financial engineering techniques to the evolving world of decentralized finance ("DeFi").

Lehigh's MFE program is designed to equip students with expertise in financial theory, applied mathematics, and engineering to tackle complex financial challenges. Through this partnership, students will develop a cutting-edge optimization framework aimed at improving trading strategies within automated market makers ("AMMs") such as Uniswap V2 and Sushiswap. The project will focus on maximizing returns by identifying the most efficient swap routes among decentralized liquidity pools.

"This partnership with Lehigh University's prestigious MFE program underscores BTCS's commitment to fostering innovation in blockchain technology and DeFi applications," said Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS and a proud Lehigh alumnus with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. "We are thrilled to provide students with hands-on experience in solving real-world challenges in the rapidly evolving decentralized finance landscape."

"This collaboration is an extraordinary opportunity for our students to apply their quantitative skills in a dynamic and rapidly growing sector," said Patrick Zoro, manager of the Master in Financial Engineering program at Lehigh. "Working with BTCS allows our students to engage with real-world blockchain applications, preparing them for careers at the intersection of finance and technology."

BTCS's involvement in this initiative reflects its broader mission to drive innovation in blockchain infrastructure while supporting the next generation of financial engineers. The project will culminate in a comprehensive research presentation showcasing the findings.

About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) is a U.S.-based blockchain infrastructure technology company currently focused on driving scalable revenue growth through its blockchain infrastructure operations. BTCS has honed its expertise in blockchain network operations, particularly in block building and validator node management. Its branded block-building operation, Builder+, leverages advanced algorithms to optimize block construction for on-chain validation, thus maximizing gas fee revenues. BTCS also supports other blockchain networks by operating validator nodes and staking its crypto assets across multiple proof-of-stake networks, allowing crypto holders to delegate assets to BTCS-managed nodes. In addition, the Company has developed ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data analytics platform, which enhances user access and engagement within the blockchain ecosystem. Committed to innovation and adaptability, BTCS is strategically positioned to expand its blockchain operations and infrastructure beyond Ethereum as the ecosystem evolves. Explore how BTCS is revolutionizing blockchain infrastructure in the public markets by visiting www.btcs.com.

About Lehigh University's Masters in Financial Engineering Program:

Lehigh University's MS in Financial Engineering ("MFE") program is a rigorous, interdisciplinary graduate program that integrates financial theory, applied mathematics, and engineering to prepare students for careers in quantitative finance, risk management, and financial analytics. The program equips students with the analytical skills and technological expertise needed to navigate complex financial systems and emerging digital asset markets.

