Mittwoch, 09.04.2025
Diese Aktie könnte zur Goldgrube für Verteidigungsinvestoren werden!
WKN: A1JFY4 | ISIN: PLKRK0000010 | Ticker-Symbol: 83I
Frankfurt
08.04.25
08:09 Uhr
82,38 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
09.04.2025 14:30 Uhr
KRUK S.A.: Expenditure on and recoveries from debt portfolios

In line with the adopted disclosure policy, KRUK S.A. discloses the amount of expenditure on and recoveries from the management of debt portfolios purchased by the KRUK Group (Group).
Q1 2025

The nominal value of debt purchased by the Group
Q1 2025Q1 2024change
PLN 1,089mPLN 2,216m- 51%
The expenditure on debt portfolios purchased by the Group
Q1 2025Q1 2024change
PLN 229mPLN 335m- 32%
The recoveries from the management of purchased portfolios purchased by the Group
Q1 2025Q1 2024change
PLN 923mPLN 856m8%
Deviation between actual and projected recoveries*
Q1 2025
PLN 51m
Percentage deviation between actual and projected recoveries**
Q1 2025
6%


*Position "Deviation between actual and projected recoveries, decreases on early collections in collateralised cases, payments from original creditor" in the financial statements.
**Percentage deviation between actual and projected recoveries determined as the ratio of deviation between actual and projected recoveries'* to the difference between 'actual recoveries' and 'deviation between actual and projected recoveries'*.
The finally determined financial results for Q1 2025 will be disclosed in the report of the KRUK Group for Q1 2025, scheduled for issue on April 28th 2025.

Contacts
Anna Kowalczyk
tel. no.: +48 71 790 2280
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl

Tomasz Kaluziak
tel. no.: +48 71 345 6789
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl

About Us
KRUK Group is a leading European player in debt management sector. The company was established in 1998 and now operates in Poland, Romania, Italy, Spain, Czechia and Slovakia, as well as holds assets in Germany. KRUK is present on Warsaw Stock Exchange in Poland and is also regular issuer of bonds on Warsaw Bond Market - Catalyst.

This information is information that KRUK S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-09 14:30 CEST.

