KRUK S.A.: Expenditure on and recoveries from debt portfolios

In line with the adopted disclosure policy, KRUK S.A. discloses the amount of expenditure on and recoveries from the management of debt portfolios purchased by the KRUK Group (Group).

Q1 2025

The nominal value of debt purchased by the Group Q1 2025 Q1 2024 change PLN 1,089m PLN 2,216m - 51% The expenditure on debt portfolios purchased by the Group Q1 2025 Q1 2024 change PLN 229m PLN 335m - 32% The recoveries from the management of purchased portfolios purchased by the Group Q1 2025 Q1 2024 change PLN 923m PLN 856m 8% Deviation between actual and projected recoveries* Q1 2025

PLN 51m Percentage deviation between actual and projected recoveries** Q1 2025

6%



*Position "Deviation between actual and projected recoveries, decreases on early collections in collateralised cases, payments from original creditor" in the financial statements.

**Percentage deviation between actual and projected recoveries determined as the ratio of deviation between actual and projected recoveries'* to the difference between 'actual recoveries' and 'deviation between actual and projected recoveries'*.

The finally determined financial results for Q1 2025 will be disclosed in the report of the KRUK Group for Q1 2025, scheduled for issue on April 28th 2025.

Contacts

Anna Kowalczyk

tel. no.: +48 71 790 2280

e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl



Tomasz Kaluziak

tel. no.: +48 71 345 6789

e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl

About Us

KRUK Group is a leading European player in debt management sector. The company was established in 1998 and now operates in Poland, Romania, Italy, Spain, Czechia and Slovakia, as well as holds assets in Germany. KRUK is present on Warsaw Stock Exchange in Poland and is also regular issuer of bonds on Warsaw Bond Market - Catalyst.

This information is information that KRUK S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-09 14:30 CEST.