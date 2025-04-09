Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.04.2025

WKN: A0MQV8 | ISIN: US2473617023 | Ticker-Symbol: OYC
Tradegate
09.04.25
15:33 Uhr
34,000 Euro
+1,220
+3,72 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Transportation
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DELTA AIR LINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DELTA AIR LINES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,53534,67515:40
34,06534,20015:39
PR Newswire
09.04.2025 15:00 Uhr
151 Leser
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + NYSE-listed Delta Air Lines reports earnings

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 9th

  • Overnight, markets in Asia were mixed and European indexes trended downward following the S&P closing below 5000 for the first time in a year.
  • This morning, in response to U.S. raising tariffs to 104% on Chinese imports, China announced an increase of its tariffs on U.S. goods to 84%.
  • Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) reported earnings today and noted it is too early to update its full-year guidance to the ongoing trade policy negotiations, but the airline still expects to be profitable for 2025.

Opening Bell
MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) to celebrate the launch of MISTRAS Data Solutions

Closing Bell
TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) in celebration of their 2025 Investor Day.

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2661019/NYSE_Market_Update_April_9_2025_v2.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--nyse-listed-delta-air-lines-reports-earnings-302424531.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.