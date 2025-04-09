New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + NYSE-listed Delta Air Lines reports earnings

NEW YORK, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 9th

Overnight, markets in Asia were mixed and European indexes trended downward following the S&P closing below 5000 for the first time in a year.

This morning, in response to U.S. raising tariffs to 104% on Chinese imports, China announced an increase of its tariffs on U.S. goods to 84%.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) reported earnings today and noted it is too early to update its full-year guidance to the ongoing trade policy negotiations, but the airline still expects to be profitable for 2025.

Opening Bell

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) to celebrate the launch of MISTRAS Data Solutions

Closing Bell

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) in celebration of their 2025 Investor Day.

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2661019/NYSE_Market_Update_April_9_2025_v2.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--nyse-listed-delta-air-lines-reports-earnings-302424531.html