Elevated Role Recognizes Patrick's Contributions to the Company's Growth and Superior Service Delivery

American Integrity Insurance Company is excited to announce the promotion of Patrick Madigan to Senior Vice President of Underwriting and Client Services. In this expanded role, Patrick will continue to shape the company's underwriting strategy, enhance risk management practices, and elevate service delivery for policyholders and agency partners. His leadership has been instrumental in positioning American Integrity as a trusted leader in property insurance.

"Beyond his deep expertise in underwriting strategies, Patrick has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic foresight, and an unwavering commitment to our company's mission," said Jon Ritchie, President of American Integrity. "He has thrived as the leader of one of our largest customer-facing departments, cultivating teams that skillfully balance risk management with the evolving needs of our policyholders and agents."

A Visionary Leader in Underwriting and Client Services

With over a decade of service at American Integrity, Patrick has played a pivotal role in optimizing underwriting operations, refining risk selection, and ensuring compliance with Florida's complex regulatory landscape. He leads the Underwriting and Client Services teams, which include Agency Support, Billing, and Client Retention, spearheading initiatives that drive efficiency, elevate customer experience, and strengthen relationships with independent agents.

"Patrick has been instrumental in developing American Integrity's profitability, growth, and partnership strategies," said Bob Ritchie, Founder and CEO of American Integrity. "We look forward to seeing Patrick build upon these successes as we prepare to launch our North Carolina and Florida Commercial Residential products later this year. His contributions will be vital as we expand our market presence while maintaining our commitment to delivering outstanding service to our customers."

Patrick's leadership in underwriting and client services has reinforced the company's ability to navigate market challenges while maintaining its commitment to customer-first solutions, agent partnerships, and operational excellence. His expertise in data-driven underwriting, technology integration, and customer engagement continues to strengthen American Integrity's competitive advantage.

"During my 10-year tenure at American Integrity, we've built a deeply talented, empathetic, and skilled team dedicated to serving our customers and agents," said Patrick Madigan. "I am honored to work alongside such passionate professionals each day. I am grateful to Bob Ritchie, Jon Ritchie, and the entire leadership team for their trust and support. American Integrity is positioned for a bright future, and I am thrilled to contribute to that success!"

About American Integrity Insurance Group

American Integrity Insurance Group is one of Florida's leading providers of residential property insurance, serving more than 370,000 policyholders across Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the company is committed to innovation, exceptional service, and community impact. With strategic plans to expand its market presence and product offerings, American Integrity continues to lead the industry by empowering homeowners and fostering a culture of integrity, resilience, and excellence.

