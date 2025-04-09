WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has issued a waiver for the immediate construction of approximately 2.5 miles of new border wall in California.This marks the Department's first waiver for the border wall under the Trump administration.Acting under President Trump's Executive Orders to secure the southern border, Secretary Noem waived environmental laws to cut through bureaucratic delays.Laws such as the National Environmental Policy Act can stall vital projects for months or even years.The waiver has been granted for the construction of border wall for the SDC Jacumba Gap Wall Project, SDC Smugglers Gulch Wall Project and SDC 4 Wall Project. Together, these projects will close critical gaps in the border barrier and enhance border security operations in the San Diego Sector, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX